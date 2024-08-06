A teenager recalled how her family hid upstairs in their Middlesbrough home as far-right rioters targeted the house.

Aneeqa told BBC Radio 4 that thugs tried to get inside, were using racist slurs and jumped on top of her family car.

The 17-year-old added that her younger siblings were asking if they were going to die.

Almost 400 people have been arrested over the mob violence spreading across the UK following the deaths of three children in a stabbing attack in Southport last week.

Rioting followed the spread of false claims online that the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana from Lancashire, was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat.