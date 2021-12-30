Liverpool hospital bomber died in explosion after making device with ‘murderous intent’, inquest rules

Zoe Tidman
Thursday 30 December 2021 12:01
<p>Emad al-Swealmeen, also known as Enzo Almeni, pictured at Speke Hall near Liverpool in April 2017</p>

Emad al-Swealmeen, also known as Enzo Almeni, pictured at Speke Hall near Liverpool in April 2017

(Facebook/Malcolm Hitchcott)

AThe Liverpool hospital bomber died from the explosion and fire caused by an improvised device he had made with “murderous intent”, an inquest has ruled.

It was unclear whether Emad Al Swealmeen intended for the bomb - which exploded while he was in a taxi outside the hospital - to detonate when it did, a coroner said.

The blast took place on Remembrance Sunday, killing the 32-year-old and injuring taxi driver David Perry.

An inquest concluded Swealmeen died in the vehicle outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on 14 November.

Recording a narrative conclusion at Liverpool and Wirral Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Andre Rebello: “He died from an explosion and subsequent fire caused by an improvised explosive device which he had carried into the taxi.

“It is found he manufactured the improvised explosive device, designed to project shrapnel, with murderous intent.”

He said the device was made at a flat rented by Swealmeen, who was born in Iraq, in Rutland Avenue in Liverpool.

The inquest also heard the 32-year-old phoned his brother two days before the explosion and asked what he would think if he did “something bad”.

The inquest was also told how the event unfurled, including how the taxi driver was in the vehicle when the device exploded and managed to get out.

Mr Rebello said Mr Perry had picked up the passenger from Rutland Avenue and described the journey to the hospital as “non-eventual”.

The coronor said he “would not have remembered anything” about the trip, had it not have been for the blast.

“David described pressing on the brakes, coming to a slow stop. As the vehicle stopped, suddenly it felt like a wagon had crashed into the back of the car and he said he was thrown forwards and blacked out for a couple of seconds,” Mr Rebello said.

The coroner said when Mr Perry became conscious again he felt burning to his back.

“He could see smoke and smell burning plastic and the smell of burning body and thought ‘I’m dead if I don’t get out’,” Mr Rebello said.

He described how Mr Perry pushed the door without taking off his seatbelt, and forced his way out the car. “He didn’t know if the passenger was still in there, he didn’t turn round to look at him.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in