AThe Liverpool hospital bomber died from the explosion and fire caused by an improvised device he had made with “murderous intent”, an inquest has ruled.

It was unclear whether Emad Al Swealmeen intended for the bomb - which exploded while he was in a taxi outside the hospital - to detonate when it did, a coroner said.

The blast took place on Remembrance Sunday, killing the 32-year-old and injuring taxi driver David Perry.

An inquest concluded Swealmeen died in the vehicle outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on 14 November.

Recording a narrative conclusion at Liverpool and Wirral Coroner’s Court, senior coroner Andre Rebello: “He died from an explosion and subsequent fire caused by an improvised explosive device which he had carried into the taxi.

“It is found he manufactured the improvised explosive device, designed to project shrapnel, with murderous intent.”

He said the device was made at a flat rented by Swealmeen, who was born in Iraq, in Rutland Avenue in Liverpool.

The inquest also heard the 32-year-old phoned his brother two days before the explosion and asked what he would think if he did “something bad”.

The inquest was also told how the event unfurled, including how the taxi driver was in the vehicle when the device exploded and managed to get out.

Mr Rebello said Mr Perry had picked up the passenger from Rutland Avenue and described the journey to the hospital as “non-eventual”.

The coronor said he “would not have remembered anything” about the trip, had it not have been for the blast.

“David described pressing on the brakes, coming to a slow stop. As the vehicle stopped, suddenly it felt like a wagon had crashed into the back of the car and he said he was thrown forwards and blacked out for a couple of seconds,” Mr Rebello said.

The coroner said when Mr Perry became conscious again he felt burning to his back.

“He could see smoke and smell burning plastic and the smell of burning body and thought ‘I’m dead if I don’t get out’,” Mr Rebello said.

He described how Mr Perry pushed the door without taking off his seatbelt, and forced his way out the car. “He didn’t know if the passenger was still in there, he didn’t turn round to look at him.”

Additional reporting by Press Association