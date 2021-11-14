Three men have been arrested by counter-terror police following an explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

The men, aged 21, 26 and 29, were detained in the Kensington area of the city under the Terrorism Act.

Searches were also seen being carried out in Rutland Avenue, Toxteth, which were also believed to be linked to the blast.

Police have confirmed that a taxi exploded outside the hospital entrance shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

A man, who was a passenger in the taxi, was declared dead at the scene and is yet to be formally identified.

The driver was injured at the scene and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for Counter Terrorism Police North West said: “Detectives continue to keep an open mind about the cause of the explosion and are working closely with colleagues at Merseyside Police as the investigation continues at pace.”

Police were called to reports of a car explosion at 10.59am, shortly before the 11am silence that annually marks Remembrance Sunday in Britain.

A statement said the taxi had pulled up at the hospital “shortly before” the blast.

Liverpool Women's Hospital said visiting access had been restricted “until further notice” and patients had been diverted to other hospitals “where possible”.

In a statement, the hospital said: “We are reviewing our patient activity for the next 24-48 hours and patients should wait to be contacted for updates about any planned appointments or other attendance at the hospital.

“Our staff are being permitted to leave and enter the hospital under the supervision of Merseyside Police.

“We would like to say thank you for the co-operation and support of our patients, visitors and staff who have been impacted by this incident, in particular those members of staff who were at the scene at the time of the incident.”