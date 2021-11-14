Liverpool women’s hospital explosion - news live: One dead and another with serious injuries after car bomb
One person has died and another is being treated for none life-threatening injuries after a blast involving a taxi outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.
Merseyside Police said in a statement the explosion has not yet been declared a terrorist incident, but that counter-terror officers would be leading the investigation “out of caution”.
It comes after emergency services were called to reports of an explosion at the NHS site at around 10.59am on Sunday.
Chief constable Serena Kennedy, in a briefing outside the hospital, said police were “keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion”.
It is not yet known if there is a connection between the timing of the incident and the fact it occurred on Remembrance Sunday, with the minute’s silence usually observed at 11am.
ICYMI: Full statement from Merseyside Police
Merseyside Police said a car explosion at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital which left one person dead has not been declared a terrorist incident but counter terrorism officers are leading the investigation “out of caution”.
In a statement issued outside the NHS site, chief constable Serena Kennedy said:
“Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life threatening.
“So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.
“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.
“We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.”
Police block public from seeing beyond cordon
The Liverpool Echo’s Alan Weston reports from the scene:
Visiting access to hospital ‘restricted until further notice’
Here’s Liverpool Women’s Hospital statement in full:
“We have restricted visiting access to the hospital with immediate effect and until further notice.
“Where possible we have diverted patients to other hospitals until further notice. We are currently allowing ambulances to access the hospital in emergencies.
“We are reviewing our patient activity for the next 24-48 hours and patients should wait to be contacted for updates about any planned appointments or other attendance at the hospital.
“Our staff are being permitted to leave and enter the hospital under the supervision of Merseyside Police.
“We would like to say thank you for the co-operation and support of our patients, visitors and staff who have been impacted by this incident, in particular those members of staff who were at the scene at the time of the incident.
“We will be ensuring that anyone affected by this has the appropriate support in place.”
Police ‘working hard’ to establish events in Liverpool, says Patel
The home secretary has tweeted about the car bomb:
Full report: One dead and another injured after car bomb
Here's our full report on everything we know about the blast so far:
One dead after car bomb outside Liverpool hospital
Blast not yet declared terrorist incident but Counter Terrorism leading investigation, police say
