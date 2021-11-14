✕ Close One dead following explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, police confirm

One person has died and another is being treated for none life-threatening injuries after a blast involving a taxi outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.

Merseyside Police said in a statement the explosion has not yet been declared a terrorist incident, but that counter-terror officers would be leading the investigation “out of caution”.

It comes after emergency services were called to reports of an explosion at the NHS site at around 10.59am on Sunday.

Chief constable Serena Kennedy, in a briefing outside the hospital, said police were “keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion”.

It is not yet known if there is a connection between the timing of the incident and the fact it occurred on Remembrance Sunday, with the minute’s silence usually observed at 11am.

