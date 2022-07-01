This is the moment Logan Mwangi’s teenage killer swore at policeto ‘get out of his room’ as they arreste him for the five-year-old’s murder.

Craig Mulligan, 14, was named for the first time on Thursday after he was detained for 15 years for the murder of his stepbrother.

Logan’s mother Angharad Williamson, 31, and her boyfriend John Cole, 40, were also convicted of murder and jailed for life.

The youngster’s body was found dumped like “fly-tipped rubbish” in the River Ogmore near his home in Bridgend, south Wales, on 31 July 2021.

A trial at Cardiff Crown Court heard how Mulligan had moved into the flat where Williamson, Cole and Logan lived just five days before the schoolboy’s death – despite making threats to kill him.

The teenager had been brought up by Cole, who was previously in a long-term relationship with his biological mother, from a young age and referred to Williamson as “mum” and Cole as “dad”.

The moment of Craig Mulligan’s arrest was caught on camera (South Wales Police/ITV)

Footage released by South Wales Police shows the moment Mulligan was arrested after police showed up at the home on 1 August last year.

In the video, Mulligan can be seen sitting on a couch dressed in a T-shirt and black trousers and with bare feet and a shaved head, as he calmly tells Williamson: “I’m under arrest.”

Williamson, who is out of shot, can be heard shouting back: “Just do as you’re told please. Craig, you have done nothing wrong.” He replies: “I know.”

In another shot, Mulligan can be seen leaning over the banister of a staircase and telling police: “Get the f*** out of my room”, adding: “I’m not messing. Get out of the way.”

Interview footage released by police also shows the teenager ordering officers to tell Williamson to “f*** off” and accusing her of lying by blaming him and Cole.

Five-year-old Logan Mwangi, whose body was discovered in the River Ogmore (South Wales Police/PA) (PA Media)

He tells police: “Can you tell my mum to f*** off for me. She’s blaming me and my dad for everything when we haven’t done anything. Neither has my dad.

“Now, I’m just sick of this. She’s just saying whatever she wants to get out of the f****** cells.”

Further footage from inside a police interview room shows Mulligan denying his involvement in Logan’s murder.

Mulligan, then 13, tells police ‘Get the f*** out of my room’ (South Wales Police/ITV)

A neighbour’s security camera captured Mulligan, who was just 13 at the time, following behind his “stepfather” Cole as he carried Logan’s body in a sports bag from their flat to the river.

However Mulligan claims he was helping Cole fly-tip some rubbish.

Mulligan was named on Thursday after he was sentenced (South Wales Police/PA)

He tells detectives: “I woke up in the middle of the night and then dad [Cole] came into the living room with me.

“I know we weren’t meant to do it but we grabbed some of the rubbish from the garden and we chucked it in the river.

“Now, it was all in like black bags and everything, I don’t know what was in the bags I can’t remember.

“And then about 20 minutes after, we went back out to check whether it had gone down.

“We didn’t say anything, we were trying to be as quiet as we could because we didn’t want to wake Logan or Angharad up.”

Angharad Williamson and John Cole were jailed for life (South Wales Police)

A social services investigation is now under way into the circumstances of Logan’s death as Mulligan had only returned to the care of Cole just five days before the murder.

The trio were convicted of killing the little boy in Sarn, Bridgend, in April following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Cole was told by a judge that he would spend at least 29 years behind bars while Williamson will serve a minimum of 28 years’ custody.

Mulligan was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years’ detention.