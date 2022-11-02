Manhunt after woman sexually assaulted on London bus

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have launched an urgent manhunt after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in south London.

The Metropolitan Police said the woman was sitting on a route 455 bus at Barnard Close around 7.15pm on 18 August when a man boarded the bus in Wallington. He sat next to her and stroked her leg.

The woman challenged the man and moved seats, before the suspect got off the bus, Metropolitan Police said.

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

“I am appealing to anyone who recognises the man in this picture to come forward and speak to police,” Detective Inspector Jonathan Potter said.

“We need the help of the public to identify this man so that he cannot carry out any further attacks on women.

“The bus network is an extremely safe place for people to travel, but when incidents like this occur, we will utilise all available evidence to ensure those who choose to carry out criminal acts are identified and put before the courts.”

There have been no arrests so far.

It comes after British Transport Police arrested a man in connection to attacks which saw a man pushed into the tracks at a Tube station and another man assaulted.

Just before midday, the first victim was assaulted by the attacker at Baker Street station. Shortly after midday, the same man was seen at Finchley Road station, which is linked to Baker Street by the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines, where he pushed another man onto the tracks.

Police do not believe that any parties involved were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6855/18AUG. To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.