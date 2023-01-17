Two injured in double stabbing near London station as blood stains left on pavement

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a stabbing outside a popular London Underground station.

One witness at the scene told MyLondon they had seen “quite a bit a blood” on the pavement in the area outside Harlesden station, northwest London.

Several London Underground and Overground services have been suspended as police inquiries continue.

The force received calls of two males with stab injuries on Windrush Road and Mordaunt Road, both near Harlesden station, just after midday on Tuesday.

Both males, neither of whom were identified, have been taken to a major trauma centre, the ambulance service said.

Police did not offer any more information regarding the severity of their injures, and said they were awaiting assessments of their conditions.

There is currently no service on the Bakerloo line between Queen’s Park and Harrow & Wealdstone stations. Overground services between Watford Junction and Euston have also been suspended.

The Metopolitan Police said enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and a number of crime scenes are in place.

In a statement, the force said: “At around 12:44hrs on Tuesday, 17 January, police received calls of two males with stab injuries in Windrush Road and Mordaunt Road NW10.

“Both males [no further details] were taken to hospital. We await assessments of their conditions.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and a number of crime scenes are in place.

“At this very early stage there have been no arrests.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.40pm today (17 January) to reports of a stabbing in Windrush Road, Harlesden.

“We sent an ambulance crew and two paramedics in fast response cars. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a patient and took him, by road, to a major trauma centre as a priority. A few minutes later (12.42pm) we were called to second injured person in nearby Morduant Road.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer.

“We treated a patient at the scene and also took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

The Independent has approached Transport for London for any further detail.