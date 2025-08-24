Two arrested including boy, 15, over ‘arson attack’ on London restaurant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people, including a teenage boy, have been arrested over a suspected arson attack on a restaurant in east London that left five victims with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the restaurant in Woodford Avenue, Gants Hill in Ilford on Friday at around 9pm. Five people were rescued from the blaze, which left a man and a woman with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy and 54-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to danger life on Sunday. They remain in police custody for questioning.

CCTV footage seen by the PA news agency of the incident appeared to show a group of people with their faces covered walk into the restaurant before pouring liquid on to the floor. Seconds later the restaurant was engulfed in flames, the agency said.

Police also said they are searching for two further victims who they believe made off before officers arrived. London Fire Brigade previously said they had rescued five people from the restaurant, while nine others got out beforehand.

The Metropolitan Police said their investigation was continuing “at pace” and appealed for anyone with any further information to come forward.

open image in gallery A forensic investigator at the restaurant in Ilford (Helen William/PA) ( PA Wire )

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Met’s Central Specialist Crime North unit said: “While we have made two arrests, our investigation continues at pace so we can piece together what happened on Friday evening.

“I know the community are concerned and shocked by this incident. I would urge anyone with any information or concerns to come forward and speak to police.”

Previously, a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.02pm to reports of a fire at a restaurant on Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill.

“Part of the ground floor restaurant was damaged by fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued five people from the restaurant. They were all taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. Around nine further people were able to leave the restaurant before firefighters arrived.

open image in gallery Police officers search the area on Woodford Avenue in Ilford (Helen William/PA) ( PA Wire )

“The brigade’s control officers received seven calls about the fire and mobilised crews from Ilford, Hainault, Leytonstone and Woodford fire stations to the scene. The fire was extinguished by 10.32pm.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated by the brigade and the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who is the MP for Ilford North, thanked the fire services for their work in a post on X on Friday.

“Huge thanks to @metpoliceuk @LondonFire @Ldn_Ambulance for their response to a serious incident on Gants Hill/Woodford Avenue this evening,” he wrote.