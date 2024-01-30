Jump to content

Former Met Police officer acquitted of five counts of rape, court says

Jade Ebanks, of Kilburn, north-west London, was cleared of charges which alleged he raped a woman on several occasions before he joined the force.

Ellie Ng
Tuesday 30 January 2024 16:14
Jade Ebanks has been acquitted of five counts of rape (Yui Mok/PA)
Jade Ebanks has been acquitted of five counts of rape (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been acquitted of five counts of rape, an admin officer at Kingston Crown Court said.

Jade Ebanks, of Kilburn, north-west London, was found not guilty of charges, which alleged he raped one woman on several occasions before he joined the force.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Met in June 2021, had been accused of committing the offences between 2018 and 2020.

Ebanks was suspended from duty as a police constable after he was arrested in May 2022.

The former officer, who was based with the force’s North West Basic Command Unit, resigned a week before he was charged on April 28 last year.

