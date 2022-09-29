Three charged with murder after woman found dead in west London
Shakira Spencer, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene
Three people have been charged with murder after a woman was killed in west London.
Shakira Spencer, 35, was found dead in Ealing on 25 September.
Officers were called to Holbeck Road, Hanwell at 4.38pm after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman inside a property.
They forced entry and found the body of a woman who was later identified as Shakira. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The following day, on 26 September, three people were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 25-year-old man and two women, aged 37 and 43.
They will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 30 September.
Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “I am pleased that we have secured charges against these three individuals as we continue to work to get justice for Shakira’s family.
“They are understandably devastated and specialist officers are continuing to provide them with whatever support we can.
“Charging suspects is just part of our role. It is now vitally important that we build as thorough a picture as we can about Shakira’s recent movements and her life in the months and potentially years before her death.
“I am appealing for any information about Shakira specifically in the period between Friday, 9 September and Friday, 16 September.
“Did you see her out and about? Did you have contact with her in any way? If so, did she speak about any concerns she had? I would urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to get in touch with my team.
“I also want to hear from anyone who knew Shakira in any capacity, not just in the immediate past, so we can build a comprehensive picture of her life.”
Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it might be, is urged to call police on 101 giving the reference 59/26SEP.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.