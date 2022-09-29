Three charged with murder after woman found dead in west London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have been charged with murder after a woman was killed in west London.

Shakira Spencer, 35, was found dead in Ealing on 25 September.

Officers were called to Holbeck Road, Hanwell at 4.38pm after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman inside a property.

They forced entry and found the body of a woman who was later identified as Shakira. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following day, on 26 September, three people were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 25-year-old man and two women, aged 37 and 43.

They will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 30 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “I am pleased that we have secured charges against these three individuals as we continue to work to get justice for Shakira’s family.

“They are understandably devastated and specialist officers are continuing to provide them with whatever support we can.

“Charging suspects is just part of our role. It is now vitally important that we build as thorough a picture as we can about Shakira’s recent movements and her life in the months and potentially years before her death.

“I am appealing for any information about Shakira specifically in the period between Friday, 9 September and Friday, 16 September.

“Did you see her out and about? Did you have contact with her in any way? If so, did she speak about any concerns she had? I would urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to get in touch with my team.

“I also want to hear from anyone who knew Shakira in any capacity, not just in the immediate past, so we can build a comprehensive picture of her life.”

Anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it might be, is urged to call police on 101 giving the reference 59/26SEP.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.