Three teenagers deny murder of 15-year-old boy

Daejaun Campbell is said to have cried out ‘I’m 15, don’t let me die’ after he was attacked on Eglinton Road in Woolwich last year.

Emily Pennink
Friday 07 March 2025 11:03 GMT
Daejaun Campbell is said to have cried out ‘I’m 15, don’t let me die’ after he was attacked on Eglinton Road in Woolwich, south-east London, last September 22 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Three teenagers have denied the murder of a 15-year-old schoolboy who was fatally stabbed with a zombie knife.

Daejaun Campbell is said to have cried out “I’m 15, don’t let me die” after he was attacked on Eglinton Road in Woolwich, south-east London, last September 22.

On Friday, three teenagers appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing before Judge Sarah Munro KC.

Jacob Losiewicz, 18, Marko Balaz, 19, both from Abbey Wood, south-east London, and a boy aged 17, pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder.

They were remanded into custody ahead of a six-week trial due to start on June 16.

