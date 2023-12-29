Boy, 16, charged with arson over fire at 160-year-old London Oratory School

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with arson following a fire at the London Oratory School in west London on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters were called to the 160-year-old Catholic school, which admits for boys aged seven to 18 and girls aged 16 to 18, on Seagrave Road in Fulham at 10am on Wednesday.

The fire was brought under control and no injuries have been reported, but part of an atrium in the four-storey building was damaged by fire.

A nearby shopping centre and some residential addresses were evacuated as a precaution, and residents were urged to keep their windows closed.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, a spokesperson for the fire service said: “London Fire Brigade were called to a fire at the London Oratory School.

“It was an automatic fire alarm and we got called at 10.11 this morning. The crews worked extremely hard and got the fire under control at 11.47.” The teenager was arrested a short while later and was taken into custody.

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg both sent their sons there, while the school’s alumni include actor Simon Callow and trade unionist Mick Whelan.

The school educates around 1,400 pupils and has been rated as “outstanding” by Ofsted.

He will appear in custody at Highbury Youth Court later on Friday.