A viral video showing a man harassing a woman in a London Overground station has sparked a police investigation, after he jumped across the tracks to follow her around the platform.

In a minute-long clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the woman repeatedly asks “Can you leave me alone”, while the hooded man follows her around Bruce Grove station in north London.

At one point, she can be heard saying: “Back the f*** up, you just jumped across the tracks to talk to me”, while he walks closer to the camera.

The man jumped over the tracks to harass a woman on the opposite platform (Twitter)

While she repeatedly stresses “I don’t wanna chat to you, I don’t know you from anywhere. F*** off”, he continues to follow her and threatens: “If you act up, I will follow you though.”

He proceeds to follow her onto the stairway, before threatening to take her phone before the video ends.

Writing on X, one user wrote: “Let’s call a spade a spade. This man is displaying high potential of being a sexual offender, and this video as much as it’s hard to say looks like the prelude to a stranger/murder or r*pe scenario. That’s why it’s so upsetting to watch because we ALL know what this looks like.”

Replying on social media, the British Transport Police said: “So sorry to see this. Everyone has the right to travel without harassment. We’re aware of the video and are investigating.

“If you are the victim, or have any information, report it to us by texting 61016 or calling us on 0800 40 50 40 - quoting reference number 168 of 22/10/23.”