Former London gangster-turned-actor and author Dave Courtney dies, aged 64

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former London gangster-turned-author Dave Courtney has died aged 64.

Courtney was found dead at his home on Chestnut Rise, Plumstead, on Sunday. His death was announced in a post on his Instagram account.

The post said that Courtney “took his own life”. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dave Courtney at the age of 64,” the post said.

“Dave tragically took his own life in the early hours of Sunday 22nd October, with a firearm at his Camelot Castle home in Plumstead.”

In his final Facebook post, Courtney could be seen watching Charlton Athletic lose 4-0 to Reading. The ex-criminal enjoyed the “full works” at The Valley stadium, eating a three course meal.

Courtney, who claimed to be an associate of the notorious Kray twins, was rumoured to be the inspiration behind Vinnie Jones’s character in Guy Ritchie’s gangster film Lock, Stock, And Two Smoking Barrels.

However, he swapped his life of crime to become an author. He published six books, and starred in a film called Hell To Pay.

The Metropolitan Police said officers attended an address on Chestnut Rise at around 11.25am following reports of a man found deceased.

A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said. His family has been informed.

Formal identification has not taken place, and the death is currently being treated as unexpected and is under investigation.

No arrests have been made, the Met Police added.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.