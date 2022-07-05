‘Gunshots’ fired at police car during chase with ‘stolen vehicle’ in London

Two suspected gunshots were fired at a police car in the early hours this morning during a car chase in south London.

Officers were persuing a suspected stolen grey Kia when the suspected shots were fired at 3.32am on Tuesday in Streatham.

The police car stopped on Copley Park, junction with Streatham Common South. The suspects made off on Streatham Common South.

The Met Police said there were two officers in the vehicle, neither of whom were hurt. The police vehicle did not sustain any damage.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, head of policing for Southwark and Lambeth, said: “Such an incident is a prime example of the danger officers put themselves in every day in order to keep Londoners safe.

“We are incredibly relieved that they did not suffer any injuries and are now looking to ensure they receive appropriate welfare and support following this incident.

“I know the public will be shocked to hear of this incident. Our specialist detectives are following a number of leads; if you have information that can support them, I ask you to contact us immediately.”

The ongoing investigation is led by Specialist Crime (Trident). A crime scene is in place and CCTV and forensic examinations are ongoing.

Police are working to trace a Grey Kia Niro Estate – VRM EK19PPX - and ask anyone who sees it to call 101 ref CAD 861/5 July.

The Met said they are also keen to hear from anyone who lives or may have been driving in the area and may have captured doorbell or dash cam footage of the vehicle.

Information can be given via 101 or tweeting @MetCC ref CAD 861/5 July.

Alternatively, to remain 100% anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.