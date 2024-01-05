For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after 16-year-old Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Harry died after what appears to have been a “spontaneous fight” between two people who did not know each other, according to police, as crowds gathered in Primrose Hill, Camden to watch the display.

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday that a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder over his killing shortly before midnight on Sunday in north London.

Harry Pitman was stabbed to death on New Year’s Eve in London (PA Media)

The two teenagers attended a west London police station following a public appeal and remain in custody, added the force.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan said: “This is a fast-paced investigation, and my team is working around the clock to identify those responsible.

“This is clearly a significant development, and we are keeping Harry’s family informed.”

Police officers conduct a search on Primrose Hill in Camden, north London, where 16-year-old Harry Pitman died after being stabbed just before midnight on New Year's Eve (PA)

The Met said Harry had been with a group of friends near the viewing platform awaiting the fireworks when the 16-year-old became involved in a fight with another male that ended with the stab wound that took his life just before 11.40pm.

It said there is no evidence that the killing was gang-related, or racially motivated.

DCI Grogan added: “Our enquiries so far have established that there was no racial or gang element to this incident, it appears to have been a spontaneous fight between two people who didn’t know each other, that quickly escalated to extreme violence.

“Despite having made arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you can name any of the people in the images.

People release balloons as they take part in a vigil in Downhills Park in the West Green area of Haringey, London, for 16-year-old Harry Pitman (PA)

“I would also like to thank everyone who has come forward so far, the response from the public has been exceptional. Please continue to come forward if you can help.”

Three other male teenagers, aged 16, 15 and 18, arrested in connection with the murder have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

On Wednesday, Harry’s older sister Tayla, 19, said in a TikTok video that her brother was a “good boy” who had a “heart of gold” and would not have been involved in violence.

She said: “Harry was not in any way shape or form involved with any gangs or anyone who could cause trouble.

“He’s not ever been in trouble with the police and people are making it out like Harry died because he did something wrong when my brother’s the victim here.”

Around 100 people – including Harry’s mother, brother and sister – gathered at Downhills Park in Haringey, north London, on Tuesday evening to pay their respects to the teenager, with many carrying flowers and balloons.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are also planning to pay tribute to him on Friday evening when their team play Burnley in the FA Cup.

In the emotional video, Tayla said: “We’re already grieving as it is and now, on top of that, we’ve got people saying that our baby boy, who’s a victim, an innocent victim, his death was warranted because it was gang-related when it wasn’t.

“I just want everyone to know that Harry was a good boy, and he would never hurt anyone.”

Harry was among 21 teenagers killed in violent incidents in London last year, 18 of whom were stabbed.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the investigation team on 020 8785 8099. To remain anonymous, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.