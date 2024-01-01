For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The heartbroken sister of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve has paid tribute to her “mischievous and cheeky” brother.

Harry Pitman, 16, was fatally wounded on the popular Primrose Hill – where crowds gather each year to watch the fireworks across central London – at 11.40pm.

A murder investigation has since been launched by Met Police. Officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

Harry was a middle child of five and his sister Tyla, 19, has said her little brother’s death “doesn’t feel real” as her family struggles to come to terms with the devastating loss.

“It doesn’t seem real, I keep on expecting him to come through the front door. His dinner is still in the oven, mum can’t bring herself to remove it,” she told Mail Online.

Tayla continued: “Harry could be mischievous and cheeky and he could really wind me up at times. But he didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He always stood up for what is right.

“That sometimes meant Harry got into fights but he would never use a knife, he wouldn’t dream of ever carrying any weapon. He wasn’t involved with any gangs whatsoever.”

Revellers fled the scene screaming in terror after the boy collapsed to the ground at the top of the hill.

The Met Police said on Monday that they believe Harry was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year.

It is here where they believe Harry became involved in an altercation with devastating consequences.

“I hope whoever has done this knows they haven’t just taken a life, they’ve destroyed a whole family and community,” Tayla told the newspaper. “I hope that thought eats away at them for the rest of their life.”

One witness told The Independent: “Things happened so quickly, it was all over in five minutes or less. It was horrible. I just saw someone five metres away fall on the floor.

“People around him started screaming and running away. We were next to the police, they rushed to his side and told everyone to stay away.”

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said that the force are looking to speak to more witnesses present at the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Primrose Hill was very busy at the time and I believe there are people who witnessed the incident who have not yet spoken to police,” he said.

“It is vital that we build a clear picture of the moments leading up to, and immediately after, Harry’s murder and I need anyone with information about the altercation, or the attack, to contact us immediately.”

If you saw what happened or have information, mobile phone footage or other material that can help, please call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 6649/31 Dec.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.