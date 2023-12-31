✕ Close Rishi Sunak hails a ‘momentous’ 2023 in New Year’s message

Millions across the world are getting ready to celebrate the New Year, with the first nations already welcoming the start of 2024.

At 11am GMT, New Zealand became the latest country to start its celebrations, with a firework display in Auckland.

The small Pacific island nations of Tonga, Samoa and Kiribati were the first to bid farewell to 2023, as it turned midnight there at 10am GMT.

Thousands have already gathered in Sydney ahead of their iconic firework show, which sees eight tonnes of pyrotechnics launched from the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, marking the start of a 12-minute spectacle.

Despite the bad weather predicted across the UK, tens of thousands are expected to line the streets of London before midnight this evening, with the countdown initiated by Big Ben.

The last place to leave 2024 will be Baker Island in the central Pacific Ocean - by which point it will already be 2 January in Kiribati.