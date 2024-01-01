New Year latest: London sees in 2024 with huge fireworks display as bad weather cancels other celebrations
Happy New Year
The UK welcomed in 2024 with a bang as tens of thousands packed out London and Edinburgh to watch the cities’ world-famous New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.
Tickets for the event in London sold out and official viewing areas were full. Organisers finished checks on the pyrotehnics with more than 10,000 fireworks shooting up into the night’s sky after the Big Ben countdown.
After millions watched the spectacular displays in Sydney and Auckland, city mayor Sadiq Khan joked that the events would be “nothing” compared to London’s show.
He said planning on the event started in July, and over the last week 75 men and women have been “getting both sides of the River Thames ready”.
However, it is a different story elsewhere in the country. A weather warning for strong winds covers southern coastal areas of England and Wales, and has resulted in the cancellation of two events.
Plymouth’s Winter Wonderland and Barnstaple’s annual firework display have both been called off.
Manhattan gears up for New Year
In New York, tens of thousands of revelers are gathered in Manhattan’s Times Square to wait for the lighted ball to drop at midnight, after scheduled performances by musicians including Megan Thee Stallion and LL Cool J.
Thousands ring in 2024 as London declares itself ‘a place for everyone’
Tens of thousands of revellers started 2024 with a bang as fireworks and drones lit up the sky over London and told the world the city is “A Place for Everyone”.
After the bongs of Big Ben sounded midnight, “London: A Place for Everyone” was written high above the crowds as the unity-themed display welcomed the new year.
In a display that lasted almost 15 minutes, 100,000 people cast their eyes to the sky to take in the firework, laser, and drone spectacular.
As hits by the Spice Girls, Calvin Harris, Dua Lupa and others rang out across the city, revellers were invited to look back on 2023.
The celebration referenced the King’s coronation and also used Charles’ quote to mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush crossing in which he said the new arrivals “collectively enrich the fabric of our national life”.
The sky over London lit up with a firework and drone display celebrating unity.
Archbishop of Canterbury prays for peaceful 2024 in New Year message
The Archbishop of Canterbury called on people to “stand with those suffering because of war and to seek to make peace” as he prayed for a peaceful 2024 in his New Year message.
The Most Rev Justin Welby said “wars seem everywhere at the moment” as he delivered his annual start-of-the-year address.
Speaking from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, he said: “Wars seem everywhere at the moment. Wars we know about, wars forgotten.
“I’ve seen for myself the ongoing human cost of war.
“Jesus Christ tells us to stand with those suffering because of war, and to seek to make peace.”
In his address, the archbishop also praised the armed forces as he said they embody the theme of the King’s coronation last year.
He said soldiers were at the centre of the celebrations not “just because the world marvelled at their displays of pageantry” but because they, “like many, many others in the country”, embodied service.
The Archbishop of Canterbury’s New Year Message will be broadcast on BBC1 and iPlayer at 12.55pm on Monday January 1.
‘Incredible’ fireworks display and Pulp concert light up Hogmanay celebrations
Revellers at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations brought in the new year with an evening of fireworks and music from Pulp.
Thousands gathered at the sold-out Princes Garden Street Party and Concert in the Gardens for the festival’s 30th anniversary.
The event, organised by UniqueAssembly and City of Edinburgh Council, was be headlined by Pulp, who have not played in the city in 20 years.
Following the first part of set, the fireworks began at midnight and crowds cheered, roared and sang.
Mark Wright, 50, said: “This is the first time I’ve been here. The fireworks were brilliant.
Edinburgh was lit up with fireworks as crowds from near and far danced and sang along to some of the Sheffield band’s greatest hits.
Sadiq Khan has posted a video clip of London’s fireworks display, spelling out the messages that ran through the spectacle.
He said: “From London to the world: a message of unity, love & hope. Our city is a place for everyone. You are free to be who you want and love who you want. Our NHS are the best of us. A greener, fairer, future is within our grasp.”
Happy New Year! Spectacular fireworks display in London takes country into 2024
Tens of thousands of revellers braved the cold and blustery weather to see London’s breathtaking New Year’s Eve firework show as the UK welcomed in 2024 with a bang.
There wasn’t a spare place to stand along the River Thames near the London Eye as people from all around the world gathered to watch the 12-minute long spectacular which also featured a drone light show and music.
Those in attendance, some waiting since 7.30am, cheered as the countdown started before the bongs of Big Ben sounded at midnight and the 12,000 fireworks lit up the dark and damp night sky.
Spectators share incredible videos of London fireworks display
Those watching London’s famous New Year fireworks display have shared incredible videos of the spectacle
Enjoy them below:
