The UK welcomed in 2024 with a bang as tens of thousands packed out London and Edinburgh to watch the cities’ world-famous New Year’s Eve fireworks displays.

Tickets for the event in London sold out and official viewing areas were full. Organisers finished checks on the pyrotehnics with more than 10,000 fireworks shooting up into the night’s sky after the Big Ben countdown.

After millions watched the spectacular displays in Sydney and Auckland, city mayor Sadiq Khan joked that the events would be “nothing” compared to London’s show.

He said planning on the event started in July, and over the last week 75 men and women have been “getting both sides of the River Thames ready”.

However, it is a different story elsewhere in the country. A weather warning for strong winds covers southern coastal areas of England and Wales, and has resulted in the cancellation of two events.

Plymouth’s Winter Wonderland and Barnstaple’s annual firework display have both been called off.