Schoolboy, 13, stabbed on same day teenage girl killed in bus horror

A 13-year-old schoolboy has been stabbed in south London hours after a schoolgirl was killed in Croydon.

Wandsworth Police confirmed the boy suffered non-life threatening or life-changing injuries as a result of the incident.

The stabbing took place on Wednesday at approximately 3:30pm on Smallwood Road in Tooting, south London. Police say it is being investigated by local investigation teams.

Just hours before, another south London schoolgirl was stabbed to death in nearby Croydon. Named locally as GCSE student Elianne Andam, the schoolgirl was on her way to Old Palace of John Whitgift School in Croydon when she was attacked and killed on Wednesday morning.

She was reportedly stabbed in the neck after stepping in to “protect her friend” who it is claimed had rejected flowers from an ex-boyfriend.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information that can help officers is asked to call police via 101 quoting referenceCAD4894/27sep. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

