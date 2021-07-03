Teenager arrested after 16-year-old killed in ‘horrific’ London stabbing

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death in south London.

The victim, aged 16, was found by Metropolitan Police officers responding to reports of a disturbance at a residential address on Bracken Avenue in Shrublands in Croydon just before 1am on Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Brighton on Friday in connection with the incident. The boy remains in police custody in a local police station in East Sussex.

Police have said that a post-mortem examination will be conducted and that it is retaining an “open mind” in regards to the motive.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed, although police are still waiting for formal identification.

The Met is calling for any information regarding the “horrific incident”.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Blair, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Despite this early arrest, we still want to hear from anyone who has information relating to this horrific incident.

“Have you heard something that could assist my officers? Did you see something that could help?

“If you know anything, no matter how small it may seem, please do the right thing and get in touch.”

The force urged anyone with information to call the incident room on 020 8721 4961, call 101 or Tweet MetCC quoting 249/1JUL.

Additional reporting by Press Association