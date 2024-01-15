Man charged over suspected plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged and is due to appear in court over an alleged plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange.

Sean Middleborough, 31, of Woodlee Road, Liverpool, will appear at Wirral Magistrates’ Court today charged with conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

The Metropolitan Police said five other people arrested on Sunday – three women and two men – have been bailed pending further inquiries.

They said an investigation began after information passed on by the Daily Express which suggested that the Palestine Action activists intended to target the London Stock Exchange on Monday morning.

The group intended to cause damage by “locking on” in an effort to prevent the building opening for trading, according to the information.

The force added that there was a “suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action”.

“We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully,” Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas said.

“I’m grateful to The Express for their willingness to provide the information gleaned from their own investigation. It was instrumental in helping us intervene successfully.”

She added that the force had only received the information on Friday afternoon and had “limited time to act” to find the suspects.

She added: “Mindful of the suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action, we are in contact with the City of London Police as well as other forces across the UK to ensure that appropriate resources are in place to deal with any disruption in the coming days.”

In addition to Sean Middleborough, a 29-year-old woman was arrested in Albert Road, Brent, and a 23-year-old man was arrested in Voss Street, Tower Hamlets.

Two women, aged 28 and 26, were arrested in Liverpool and a 27-year-old man was also arrested in Brighton.

A Palestine Action spokesperson told The Independent: “The London Stock Exchange raise billions of pounds for apartheid Israel and trade shares in weapons manufacturers who arm Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people.

Thousands took to the streets of London on Saturday to march against Israel’s attacks on Palestine (PA Wire)

“While Britain remains complicit in the brutal colonisation of Palestine, our direct action campaign will not be deterred.”

It comes as weekly protests continue to take place across the UK to march against the ongoing attacks in Gaza. On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of London as part of a global day of action against Israel’s invasion.

Israel and Hamas have been waging war for 101 days since gunmen from the Palestinian militant group launched an attack on southern Israel, triggering an Israeli military campaign in which nearly 24,000 Palestinians have been killed.

