A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a passenger was pushed on to the tracks of a busy central London Tube station.

Passengers on the platform helped the man to safety before the train arrived at the station, British Transport Police said.

Witnesses are being sought after the incident, which happened at about 3pm on Saturday at Oxford Circus Station.

A 25-year-old man is being questioned in police custody.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 379 of February 3.