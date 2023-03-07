Drunk man tried to throw female stranger onto Tube tracks as train pulled in

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has admitted drunkenly grabbing a woman at King’s Cross Station and trying to throw her onto Tube tracks in front of horrified passengers.

Arthur Hawrylewicz approached the 22-year-old woman on the Tube platform in August last year, grabbing her before trying to throw her in front of an oncoming train.

Moments earlier, Hawrylewicz had tried to speak to the woman, who noticed that he was drunk and asked him to leave her alone.

It was then that he grabbed the victim - who was travelling to the Notting Hill Carnival - from behind with both arms and lifted her off the ground.

Her friends desperately tried to pull him off the victim and managed to save her from being thrown onto the train tracks during the incident on 29 August.

Hawrylewicz has now pleaded guilty to attempted murder at Inner London Crown Court and is due to be sentenced on 24 April.

During his police interview, Hawrylewicz claimed that he had drank three beers and a third of a bottle of vodka. He had travelled to the station with the intention of harming himself, refusing to recall any interaction with the victim, British Transport Police said.

“Hawrylewicz has never offered any explanation or rationale for why he did what he did and claimed throughout interview that he had no recollection of the incident, but the victim will have to live with this traumatic memory for the rest of her life”, Detective Sergeant Mike Blakeburn said.

“Thankfully he can now expect a significant custodial sentence where he’ll have plenty of time to consider the implications of his senseless and violent behaviour.”

DS Blakeburn said incidents like this are “incredibly rare” on the railway network and said British Transport Police officers were on the scene within minutes.