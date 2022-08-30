Man arrested after ‘trying to pull woman onto Tube tracks’ at King’s Cross
Suspect arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to pull a woman onto Tube tracks at King’s Cross station, before being hit by a train himself.
British Transport Police (BTP) was called to the station shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday to reports of a “serious incident”.
A spokesman for the force said it is believed a man tried to pull the woman onto the tracks of the Hammersmith and City line, but failed to do so and was then hit by an oncoming train.
The woman was shaken but not injured, BTP said, but the man suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Tube services on the Hammersmith and City line were suspended as a result of the incident but later resumed.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.32pm on Sunday to reports of a person hit by a train at Kings Cross Underground Station, Euston Road.
“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.
“We treated a man at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
A BTP spokesperson said: “While enquiries into the incident are at an early stage, it’s not believed the two were known to each other.
“The man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries.”
Anyone with information to help police investigating the incident is asked to come forward.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.