A man has been arrested after allegedly trying to pull a woman onto Tube tracks at King’s Cross station, before being hit by a train himself.

British Transport Police (BTP) was called to the station shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday to reports of a “serious incident”.

A spokesman for the force said it is believed a man tried to pull the woman onto the tracks of the Hammersmith and City line, but failed to do so and was then hit by an oncoming train.

The woman was shaken but not injured, BTP said, but the man suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Tube services on the Hammersmith and City line were suspended as a result of the incident but later resumed.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.32pm on Sunday to reports of a person hit by a train at Kings Cross Underground Station, Euston Road.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“We treated a man at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Tube services on the Hammersmith and City line were delayed following incident (Getty Images)

A BTP spokesperson said: “While enquiries into the incident are at an early stage, it’s not believed the two were known to each other.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and taken to hospital for treatment to head injuries.”

Anyone with information to help police investigating the incident is asked to come forward.