A lorry driver who crashed into three other vehicles and killed a nurse after texting at the wheel has been jailed.

Nicholas Liever, 49, claimed he had not been distracted at the time of the collision and that it had been unavoidable.

However, investigators later retrieved text messages - the last of which was sent around the time of the crash - that he had attempted to delete.

Liever pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for four years by Leeds Crown Court.

Liever was driving a Volvo HGV when he crashed into a Volkswagen Passat, an Iveco Vehicle Transporter and a Volkswagen Touareg on the M62 in West Yorkshire on 5 September, 2019.

More than 20 emergency service vehicles arrived at the scene with the crash closing the eastbound carriageway for hours.

Karen McDonagh was described by her sister as ‘gorgeous and funny’ ((West Yorkshire Police))

Karen McDonagh, 51, the driver of the Passat, was airlifted to hospital for treatment but later died of her injuries.

Her sister Debbie Clowes Yelland paid tribute to her “gorgeous, vibrant, fierce, funny and lovely” sibling whilst describing the days since her death as “amongst the most difficult she has ever experienced”.

“Unfortunately, there were many comments by people complaining about the delays,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“For anyone who happens to read this, I’m appealing to you to look at the bigger picture next time you are stuck in traffic that’s not moving anywhere.

Nicholas Liever was sentenced to four years in jail ((West Yorkshire Police))

“You might be late for work but you will get there eventually. You may have to miss an appointment, but you can make another.

“You may not get home in time to tuck your children into their beds tonight but you will be there tomorrow.

"You may miss a concert, but there will be plenty more in the future.

"You might miss a flight and be delayed getting away on holiday, but there will be plenty more opportunities for you to travel.

"Some will never have any of these opportunities again.

"Please, if you can be anything, be kind, be thoughtful and send out positive thoughts and love to those unfortunate enough to delay you."

The police said McDonagh’s death highlighted just how dangerous using a mobile phone at the wheel of a moving vehicle can be.

West Yorkshire Police’s Detective Jenny Stanley said: “Liever has admitted responsibility for causing this collision and now has some time to reflect on his actions, which resulted in the death of a much-loved family member and impacted on the lives of those involved in what was a traumatic incident.

"Our sympathies remain with the family of Karen McDonagh and we hope that this outcome will give them some comfort."