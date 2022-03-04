✕ Close Building on fire in shelling attack in Kharkiv, rescuers work on the spot

One of Europe’s largest nuclear plants was “secured” after a warning that the Russian attack could cause “Chernobyl times 10.”

A fire broke out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after fierce fighting between local forces and Vladimir Putin’s army.

Dmytro Orlov said a fire had broken out in the area, with a spokesman for the plant saying it had come under “heavy weapons fire”.

Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz warned in a video posted on Telegram: “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs, said Russia was “firing from all sides” at the plant, adding: “If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl. Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!”

Ukrainian officials said later that the nuclear plant had been secured and that “the nuclear safety is now guaranteed”