Ukraine-Russia news - live: Nuclear plant ‘secured’ amid warning of ‘Chernobyl x 10’ during attack
Plant spokesperson said it had come under ‘heavy weapons fire’
One of Europe’s largest nuclear plants was “secured” after a warning that the Russian attack could cause “Chernobyl times 10.”
A fire broke out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after fierce fighting between local forces and Vladimir Putin’s army.
Dmytro Orlov said a fire had broken out in the area, with a spokesman for the plant saying it had come under “heavy weapons fire”.
Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz warned in a video posted on Telegram: “There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe.”
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s minister of foreign affairs, said Russia was “firing from all sides” at the plant, adding: “If it blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chornobyl. Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!”
Ukrainian officials said later that the nuclear plant had been secured and that “the nuclear safety is now guaranteed”
IAEA deploys 24/7 help after attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility
The international energy agency IAEA said it is deploying its Incident and Emergency Centre in full 24/7 response mode due to a serious situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant facility in Ukraine.
The IAEA had confirmed that the Ukraine regulator had not detected a change in radiation levels at the nuclear plant site after visuals showed massive fire after Russian shelling around the facility.
Zelensky on Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility attack: ‘Europe should wake up now'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Europe needs to “wake up right now” in a video message, moments after the continent’s biggest nuclear facility came under attack from Russian troops.
“Europe needs to wake up. The biggest nuclear power plant in Europe in on fire right now. Russian tanks are shooting at the nuclear blocks. These are tanks equipped with thermal imagers so they know what they are shooting at. They have prepared for it,” Mr Zelensky said.
He added: “I am addressing all Ukrainians, all Europeans and everyone who knows the word Chernobyl, who knows many casualties were inflicted by the explosion on the nuclear plant.”
It was a global catastrophe and its consequences were battled by hundreds of thousands of people, Mr Zelensky said in the video message.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility’s ‘essential’ equipment not affected: Officials
Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency have said that the ‘essential’ equipment at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is not affected amid firing from Russia on Friday.
White House gives readout on Biden’s call with Zelensky
“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine this evening to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” the readout stated.
“President Biden joined President Zelensky in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.”
The White House also said that Mr Biden had spoken with Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the US Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to receive an update on the situation at the plant.
“The President will continue to be briefed regularly,” they stated.
Boris Johnson seeking emergency UN Security Council meeting
Downing Street says that Boris Johnson is seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting and that he and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky agree that a ceasefire is now “crucial.”
Boris Johnson slams Russia for threatening ‘safety of whole of Europe’
Downing Street says Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky about the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and said that “the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of the whole of Europe.”
Zelensky warns nuclear plant attack could cause catastrophe for all of Europe: ‘You know the word Chernobyl’
Ukraine’s leader has said a fire at a Ukraine nuclear plant could be a catastrophe for all of Europe, ominously warning: “You know the word ‘Chernobyl’.”
In an incident that reminded the world how Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine could trigger multiple crises far beyond the borders of Ukraine, officials said that a training building at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe was on fire following a Russian attack.
Zelensky says Ukraine nuclear plant fire could be catastrophe for all Europe
Ukraine’s leader has said a fire at a Ukraine nuclear plant could be a catastrophe for all of Europe, ominously warning: “You know the word ‘Chernobyl’.”
Ukraine officials say that nuclear plant now secured
Ukrainian authorities say that the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been secured, after a fire broke out during an attack by Russian troops, according to AFP.
International nuclear watchdog monitoring firefight at Ukraine nuclear plant amid warnings of ‘Chernobyl x 10’
An international nuclear watchdog has said it is monitoring reports of fighting and a blaze fire at Ukraine facility amid warnings of a tragedy tens times as bad as Chernobyl.
Officials said the Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors, after being struck by Russian shelling. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, officials have said.
Reactor was not operational at time of strike but fuel stored at facility
‘You know the word Chernobyl’: Zelensky issues warning about nuclear plant attack
Volodymyr Zelensky recorded a video from his desk in which he addressed the Russian attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, saying that it threatened the whole of Europe.
“You know the word Chernobyl,” he said in the video.
