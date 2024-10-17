For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The wife of a Conservative councillor who used X to stir up racial hatred against asylum-seekers on the day of the Southport attacks told a WhatsApp user she would “play the mental health card” if she was arrested.

Birmingham Crown Court was told Lucy Connolly, who is married to West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly, posted a message on July 29 which read: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care… If that makes me racist, so be it.”

Connolly’s sentencing hearing at Birmingham Crown Court was told on Thursday the 41-year-old former childminder sent a WhatsApp message on August 5 joking that the tweet to her 10,000 followers had “bitten me on the arse, lol.”

Prosecutor Naeem Valli said Connolly also sent a message saying she intended to work her notice period as a childminder “on the sly” despite being de-registered.

Mr Valli added: “She then goes on to say that if she were to get arrested she would play the mental health card.”

The court was told Lucy Connolly, who has no previous convictions, also sent another tweet commenting on a sword attack which read: “I bet my house it was one of these boat invaders.”

Another X post sent by Connolly – commenting on a video posted by Tommy Robinson – read “Somalian I guess” and was accompanied by a vomiting emoji.

Connolly appeared before the court via a video-link to HMP Peterborough while her husband watched the proceedings from the public gallery.

Tom Muir, defending, said Connolly had lost a child in horrific circumstances and was distinguished from other offenders using social media in that she had sent the tweet at the heart of the case before any violence against asylum seekers had started.

Mr Muir said: “The horrendous way in which she lost her son, being turned away from the health service, can only have a drastic detrimental effect on someone.

“Whatever her intention was in posting the offending tweet, it was short-lived and she didn’t expect the violence that followed, and she quickly tried to quell it.”

Connolly, last month admitted publishing threatening or abusive material intending to stir up racial hatred. She was jailed on Thursday for 31 months for inciting racial hatred.

On the day three young girls were stabbed to death in Southport in late July, she wrote on social media: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care… If that makes me racist, so be it.”

Connolly issued an apology for her post before her arrest, saying she had acted on “false and malicious” information.