Devastated families have paid tribute to three girls killed in a “ferocious” knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Police named the victims as Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, who were pronounced dead shortly after Monday’s rampage, while Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, died from her injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

Five more children are fighting for their lives following the tragedy, along with two dance class teachers who bravely tried to defend their pupils from the attack.

Just one hour after thousands gathered for a vigil to pay tribute to the victims, chaotic scenes of violence unfolded outside a mosque near Hart Street, with far-right protesters releasing fireworks and throwing bricks.

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport ( Richard McCarthy/PA Wire )

Riot police were called after “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” gathered at 7.45pm and began to throw items.

Merseyside Police condemned the incident, which saw one officer suffer a suspected broken nose and a police van set on fire in the street.

Spiritual leaders and the local mayor had previously gathered alongside thousands of locals outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

It came shortly after Bebe King’s family released a heartbreaking statement, saying: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Bebe was described as a “joyful girl, whose kindness radiated through the entire Churchtown community” by the headteacher of her former school.

Jinnie Payne, of Churchtown Primary School, also described pupil Alice as the “happiest of souls, a true ray of sunshine” as he spoke of the school’s grief following the news.

Paying tribute, Alice’s devastated family said: “Keep smiling and dancing like you love to do our Princess, like we said before to you, you’re always our princess and no one would change that. Love from Your Hero Daddy and Mummy.”

Southport victims Elsie Dot Stancombe (left), Bebe King (top right) and Alice Dasilva Aguiar ( PA )

The tributes come as prime minister Sir Keir Starmer visited Southport, telling onlookers he wanted to pay his respects to family members who are suffering “raw pain and grief” he cannot imagine.

He also paid tribute to first responders, adding: “They were absolutely professional. And it was important for me to come and say simple words – thank you.”

In a message with a wreath laid at the scene, he wrote: “To the victims, families and people of Southport, our hearts are broken, there are no words for such profound loss. The nation’s thoughts are with you.”

Visibly upset ambulance staff broke down in tears as they paid their respects. Hundreds of mourners were expected to join a vigil in the centre of the seaside town on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, police continue to question a 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with Monday’s attack, which was described as “like a horror movie” by eyewitnesses.

Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the onslaught and five of them remain in a critical condition.

Keir Starmer arrives with a floral tribute to the child victims of Monday’s knife attack ( Getty )

Window cleaner Joel Verite described the moment he “locked eyes” with a knifeman after he spotted a blood-soaked woman screaming: “He’s killing kids over there, he’s killing kids over there.”

“It was like a scene from a disaster film,” he told Sky News. “The woman just looked at me and said, ‘I just want to make sure these kids are safe’.”

He helped with casualties before running inside The Hart Space, where the holiday class had been taking place, to see the alleged attacker.

“I opened the door and there’s a stairway. I shouted hello to see if anyone was there. I look up and there’s this guy with a knife,” he said.

“Maybe he didn’t realise I was going to be in there, but we locked eyes and then he scurried off.”

One of the dance class teachers left fighting for her life was named locally as Leanne Lucas, 35, said to be a former school teacher.

Well-wishers said they are praying for “beautiful” and “creative” Ms Lucas, who is “passionate about helping children”.

Leanne Lucas has been named locally as one of the heroic dance class teachers wounded while trying to protect children ( Supplied )

Meanwhile US singer Taylor Swift said she is “completely in shock” after the “horror” of the knife attack.

In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, Swift said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Fans of the pop star had raised more than £103,000 by Tuesday afternoon via their Swifties for Southport online fundraiser.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper laid flowers at the police cordon on Tuesday, alongside local MP Patrick Hurley and other officials.

Forensic officers seen at the scene on Hart Street in the hours after the incident ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

The tragedy unfolded at a fully booked dance workshop on Hart Street, where youngsters aged six to 11 were taking part in summer holiday activities.

Horrified onlookers told how they heard children and parents screaming before 13 ambulances and dozens of police rushed to the scene, which was described as “horrific” and “chaotic”.

A local resident said a parent pulled up outside her house, screaming: “Help, my child’s been stabbed my child’s been stabbed”.

Sarah, 45, told The Independent: “A parent had an injured child in the car and pulled up outside our house. She got a call from a medic. She was in distress. My husband helped her back to the scene. We’re hoping the child is OK.”

She added: “She stopped and was just saying, ‘Help, my child’s been stabbed, my child’s been stabbed.’

Home secretary Yvette Cooper looks at tributes near the scene in Hart Street ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

Survivor Jonathan Hayes was reportedly stabbed in the leg after attempting to disarm the attacker.

The businessman’s wife Helen told The Telegraph: “Our office is in the same building as the dance studio. He heard screams and went outside, saw the attacker, saw that he had hurt a child and tried to take the knife off him and got stabbed in the leg.”

She said she had been with her husband at the hospital on Monday afternoon, adding: “He’s very upset that he wasn’t able to be more help. Physically, he will be OK; mentally, I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, police urged the public not to speculate about the incident after a name was wrongly circulated on social media, with Downing Street calling for an end to “unhelpful” online comments.

The unnamed 17-year-old suspect is from Wales, Merseyside Police has said, but false claims that he was an asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK by boat have spread online.

The force is now understood to be monitoring a potential far-right rally in the area.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning, Monday 29 July.

“The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July. We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years.

“Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition. Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

“This incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

All the casualties are being treated in hospital, including children’s hospitals in Liverpool and Manchester.