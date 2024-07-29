Keir Starmer sends condolences to Southport stabbing victims and families

Keir Starmer has sent his condolences to the Southport stabbing victims and their families.

Two children have been killed while six others remain in a critical condition after a “horrendous” stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport on Monday (29 July).

A 17-year-old boy from Banks has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Sir Keir said: “The events today are just truly awful and I know the whole country is deeply shocked at what they have seen and what they have heard.

“I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and with the wider community.

“It is impossible to imagine what they are going through right now.”