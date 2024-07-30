Window cleaner describes coming face to face with Southport knife attacker

A witness to the Southport stabbing attack has recalled the moment he came face-to-face with a knifeman before the alleged attacker “scurried off”.

Window cleaner Joel Verite detailed how he “locked eyes” with the 17-year-old suspect in an interview with Sky News today (30 July).

“I just wanted to hurt him so bad, but at the same time I was scared,” Mr Verite said.

Three girls who were killed in the deadly attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club on Monday 29 July have now been named by police.