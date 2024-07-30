Everything we know about Southport stabbing as two children killed

Support truly

Two children have been killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

Six other children remain in critical condition in hospital with stab injuries, while two adults who were believed to be protecting the young victims remain critically ill.

Armed officers detained a 17-year-old boy from Banks and seized a knife after attending Hart Street in Southport at 11.50am on Monday.

Merseyside Police said they do not believe the incident to be terror-related and there is “no wider threat to the public”, with residents were urged to avoid the area.

Here is everything we know so far.

Police on Hart Street in Southport ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

What have the emergency services said?

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said that with “great sadness”, two children died as a result of their injuries. “Nine other children have been injured, and six of them are in a critical condition, all those injured have suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack. Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident,” she said. “A 17-year-old male from Banks in Lancashire, who is originally from Cardiff, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and has been taken to a police station where he will be interviewed by detectives.”

She added that officers were called at 11.47am and were shocked to discover multiple people had been “subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries”. “It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside. We believe that the adults who were injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked,” she said.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said: “We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team, air ambulance and merit doctors to the scene.

“So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby Hospital.”

In a statement, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital said: “We can confirm that the trust has declared a major incident.

“The trust is working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our emergency department is currently extremely busy.

“We ask parents to only bring their children to the emergency department if it is urgent.

“All other appointments and services are running as normal.”

Where did it take place?

A large emergency service presence remains on Hart Street in Southport ( PA Wire )

What did locals see?

A local business owner, who was one of the people who called the police, said the incident in Southport was like a “scene in a horror movie”.

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said he believed six or seven “young girls” had been stabbed.

He said: “The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie.”

“Police have got him. It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.

He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised. She ran away and she’s safe.”

Eyewitness Bare Varathan, 35, who owns a corner shop on Hart Street, said he was called by a staff member who told him, “Boss, get to the shop!”

He said: “I saw seven to ten kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery.

“They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. (Mr Varathan indicated the neck, back and chest area).

“They were all aged about ten. One of them was really seriously injured.

“I hope they will be OK. Only two police jeeps and ambulances arrived, then armed police came and took him out of the nursery.

“Somebody told me he had arrived in a taxi and had a knife.”

A helicopter lands at the scene ( EPA )

What was the motive?

Merseyside Police said that the incident is not believed to be terror-related and that the motive currently remains unclear.

What was happening in the studio at the time of the attack?

One of the events listed at the Hart Space, based on Hart Street, at the time of the stabbings was a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class for children in school years two to six - aged between six and 11.

A staff member at the Hart Space said there could have been as many as 25 children attending.

What have the authorities said?

The Prime Minister said: “The events today are just truly awful and I know the whole country is deeply shocked at what they have seen and what they have heard.

“I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and with the wider community.

“It is impossible to imagine what they are going through right now.”

Sir Keir Starmer also thanked the emergency services for their response, saying: “They have responded to an awful incident today. I want to thank them for the professionalism they have shown in doing so.”

Southport MP Patrick Hurley said he was “deeply concerned” by the reports coming from Merseyside Police.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has commented on the incident ( PA Wire )

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “I am deeply concerned by the reports coming from Merseyside Police about a major incident on Hart Street in Southport today.

“I am hoping for the best possible outcomes to the casualties affected.

“My thoughts go out to all those affected, their loved ones and to the entire community.

“The police have confirmed that an individual involved in the attack has now been detained.

“I am repeating the advice of the police to avoid the area whilst the police and ambulance teams support this incident.”