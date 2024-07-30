Flames engulf police van as Southport protesters clash with officers outside mosque

A police van was set on fire in Southport on Tuesday night (30 July) as officers with riot shields engaged in a stand-off with protesters.

Large crowds gathered outside a mosque in the town amid tensions following the knife attack that killed three children.

Footage broadcast by Sky News from the scene showed flames billowing around the police vehicle.

Protesters clashed with officers wielding riot shields and batons, and large police presence remains on the streets surrounding Hart Street, where the knife attack took place on Monday.

Debris were seen on the ground around police vehicles, as officers used their shields to deflect missiles thrown from the crowds.