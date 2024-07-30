Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A third child has died from their injuries following a “ferocious” knife attack at a Taylor Swift themed dance class in Southport, police have confirmed.

Detectives announced on Tuesday that a nine-year-old girl passed away in hospital in the early hours of the morning. The two other fatalities were girls aged six and seven years old, officers said.

Click here for the latest updates.

The tragic news comes as police continue to question a 17-year-old boy arrested in connection Monday’s attack, which was described as “like a horror movie” by eyewitnesses.

Flowers left at the scene of the tragedy in Southport ( James Speakman/PA )

Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the onslaught and five of them remain in a critical condition.

Two hero class teachers are also fighting for their lives in hospital after bravely trying to defend youngsters from the attack shortly before midday on Monday.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning, Monday 29 July.

“The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July. We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years.

“Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition. Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.”

One of the organisers left fighting for her life was named locally as Leanne Lucas, 35, said to be a former school teacher. Well wishers said they are praying for “beautiful” and “creative” Ms Lucas, who is “passionate about helping children”.

Leanne Lucas, 35, has been named locally as one of the heroic dance class teachers wounded while trying to protect children ( Supplied )

Meanwhile US singer Taylor Swift said she is “completely in shock” after the “horror” of the knife attack.

In a statement released on social media on Tuesday, Swift said: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and the first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Forensic officers seen at the scene on Hart Street in the hours after the incident ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

Police also urged the public not to speculate about the incident after a name was wrongly circulated on social media.

“This name is incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing,” a police spokesman added.

“This incident is not currently being treated as terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

More follows on this breaking news story....