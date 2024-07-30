Hero dance teacher fighting for life after protecting children in Southport stabbing

Support truly

A hero dance class teacher left fighting for her life after desperately trying to defend children in the Southport knife attack has been named.

Well wishers have revealed they are praying for “beautiful” and “creative” Leanne Lucas, 35, as she was named locally as one of the organisers of the Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop ambushed by a knifeman on Monday.

She is said to be one of two adults in a critical condition following the “ferocious” attack on Monday that left two children dead.

Nine children were injured, including six who are fighting for their lives in a critical condition in hospital, as police questioned a 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with the attack.

Families leaving tributes at the scene in Southport ( James Speakman/PA )

She and a colleague are said to have helped shield up to 16 innocent children from the onslaught, which unfolded shortly before midday at the holiday workshop in Hart Street, Southport.

Sharing a picture of Leanne on Facebook, Sunshine Yoga wrote: “I’m absolutely devastated. Please please pray for Leanne.

“Leanne came on my training course in December. A beautiful young creative girl who was so passionate about helping children. I just can’t believe it. Please pray.”

Devastated locals told The Independent Ms Lucas is former primary school teacher. One woman who lay a floral tribute at the scene on Tuesday morning said she used to teach her granddaughter, before she left to pursue drama.

Speaking through tears, the resident, who did not wish to be named, told The Independent: “It’s just shocked the whole of Southport. It’s so sad.”

Taylor Swift posted a message following the horrifying incident ( Taylor Swift/Instagram )

Tributes have flooded in, with Taylor Swift herself saying she was “completely in shock” at news of the incident.

In a social media post, Swift wrote: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper laid flowers at the police cordon on Tuesday, alongside local MP Patrick Hurley and other officials.

The incident was described as “like a scene from a horror movie” by eyewitnesses, who heard children and parents screaming before 13 ambulances and dozens of police rushed to the scene.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper left flowers at the scene ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

A local resident has told of a parent of one of the wounded children pulling up outside their house with their child and screaming “help my child’s been stabbed my child’s been stabbed”.

Sarah, 45, told The Independent: “A parent had an injured child in the car and pulled up outside our house. She got a call from a medic. She was in distress. My husband helped her back to the scene. We’re hoping the child is okay.”

She added: “She stopped and was just saying, ‘Help, my child’s been stabbed, my child’s been stabbed.’”

The 45-year-old, who was walking along Hart Street on Tuesday morning with her young daughter, said she still doesn’t know whether the child survived.

While her husband jumped in the woman’s car and helped her and her child back to receive medical treatment, Sarah and her daughter “went into lockdown”, she said. “I’m shocked - it shook us all.”

Sarah, who has worked in childcare for years, said her daughter picked out some roses and sunflowers this morning, which they were on their way to lay at the scene of the tragedy.

Armed police detained a 17-year-old boy and seized a knife, with one eyewitness saying the incident was like “a scene from a horror movie”.

Merseyside Police confirmed that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related, while the motive behind the stabbings remains unclear.

More follows on this breaking news story...