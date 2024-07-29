Support truly

Several people have been injured after reports of a series of stabbings in Southport.

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife, with members of the public urged to avoid the area around Hart Street.

One woman who lives nearby told the Liverpool Echo newspaper that residents had warned each other on Whatsapp groups to lock their windows and doors following reports of a man “running around stabbing people.”

She said: “It was about 20 past 12 I think and we heard loads of sirens and then there was a helicopter circling above.

“Then the messages started to go around the local WhatsApp groups, saying ‘lock your windows, lock your doors’, we were told a man was running around stabbing people.”

Armed police have detained a man and seized a knife after being called to Hart Street ( @ChauffeurWest/PA Wire )

“We are all absolutely terrified, panicking and sick with worry - everyone is trying to reach anyone they know in the area. I don’t know how this can happen on a Monday lunchtime.”

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that emergency services are in Southport following a major incident this morning, Monday 29 July.

“At around 11.50am, we were called to a property on Hart Street to reports of a stabbing. There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

“Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said its paramedics were responding to reports of “multiple stabbings” in Southport nad had sent a large number of resources.

An NWAS statement on social media said: “We’re attending a major incident on Hart Street, Southport following reports of multiple stabbings in which we have dispatched multiple resources.

“We’re assessing the situation and working with emergency partners.”

More follows on this breaking news incident