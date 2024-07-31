Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Three children have been killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport.

A nine-year-old girl has become the third victim, with Merseyside Police saying the youngster died in the early hours of Tuesday morning following the deaths of two other girls, aged six and seven.

Five other children remain in critical condition in hospital with stab injuries, while two adults who are believed to have tried to protect the young victims remain critically ill.

Follow our live blog for the latest as it happens in Southport

Armed officers detained a 17-year-old boy from Banks and seized a knife after attending Hart Street in Southport at 11.50am on Monday.

Merseyside Police said they do not believe the incident to be terror-related adding there is “no wider threat to the public”.

Meanwhile, a violent protest broke out on Tuesday evening among suspected members of the English Defence League, with a police van set on fire and bricks and bottles thrown at officers.

It occurred just one hour after a peaceful vigil which saw thousands of local residents, spiritual leaders and the Sefton mayor gather to pay tribute to the victims.

Here is everything we know so far.

Who are the victims?

Eight children in total were stabbed as the dance class was drawing to a close on Monday.

The first victim to be named by family is Alice Aguiar, thought to be the nine-year-old who died early on Tuesday.

Alice Aguiar was named by relatives online as the third victim of the attack ( Facebook )

Her aunt Carina Aguiar, a hotel worker who lives in Camara de Lobos in Madeira, Portugal, posted in an emotional tribute: “Princess Alice. In this moment of great pain my soul hurts, my body hurts, my mind hurts.

“I have a lump in my throat. You were just an innocent child, a happy smiley girl with a bright life ahead of you which a despicable human being took away from you, without pity, for no reason.

“Look after your mum and dad who are suffering, who are desolate and broken. Fly high our little star. I love you.”

Officials in Lisbon have confirmed she Portuguese national, and that her parents were originally from Madeira.

Bebe King was killed in the stabbing while she attended a Taylor Swift themed dance workshop ( Merseyside Police )

The family of Bebe King, 6, said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

Elsie Dot Stancombe ( Merseyside Police/PA Wire )

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, was identified as one of the first victims in the attack.

A Merseyside Police statement added: “Their families, who are being supported by specialist officers, have issued photographs and have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.”

A dance class teacher left fighting for her life after desperately trying to defend the children has been named as “beautiful” and “creative” Leanne Lucas, 35.

She was named locally as one of the organisers of the dance workshop.

Leanne Lucas, 35, has been named locally as one of the heroic dance class teachers wounded while trying to protect children ( Supplied )

She and a colleague are said to have helped shield up to 16 innocent children from the onslaught.

Sharing a picture of Leanne on Facebook, Sunshine Yoga wrote: “I’m absolutely devastated. Please please pray for Leanne.

“Leanne came on my training course in December. A beautiful young creative girl who was so passionate about helping children. I just can’t believe it. Please pray.”

Police on Hart Street in Southport ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

What have the emergency services said?

A Merseyside police spokesperson said: “Sadly we can confirm that a third child has passed away as a result of injuries sustained in a knife attack in Southport yesterday morning, Monday 29 July. The nine-year-old girl died in hospital in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 30 July.

“We can confirm that the children who died yesterday were girls aged six and seven years.

“Eight other children suffered stab wounds sustained during the attack, and five of them are in a critical condition.

“Two adults are also in a critical condition after being injured during the incident.

“Our specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing support to the families at this terrible time.”

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said that with “great sadness”, the children died as a result of their injuries.

People leave tributes in Hart Street ( AP )

She added that officers were called at 11.47am and were shocked to discover multiple people had been “subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries”.

“It is understood that the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside. We believe that the adults who were injured were trying to protect the children at the time they were attacked,” she said.

Why did a far-right protest break out?

Hundreds of people took part in a peaceful vigil on Tuesday evening outside Southport’s Atkinson arts venue, with many in tears as they laid flowers and cards of remembrance.

The vigil was followed by a protest outside a mosque in Southport as demonstrators chanting far-right slogans clashed with police in St Luke’s Road.

Flames engulf a police van during a violent protest ( ITV News )

Merseyside Police said “a large group of people – believed to be supporters of the English Defence League” – began to throw items towards the mosque at around 7.45pm.

Officers put on helmets and riot gear after stones and bottles were launched at them and police vehicles were damaged and set on fire.

Merseyside Police said an officer suffered a suspected broken nose in chaotic scenes outside the mosque as missiles were thrown at the police.

What do we know about the suspect?

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in custody accused of murder and attempted murder following the incident in Hart Street, Southport, on Monday, Merseyside Police said.

Police said the suspect, who was born in Cardiff, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport, and a road in the area was cordoned off by detectives on Monday afternoon.

Merseyside Police added: “A name has been shared on social media in connection with the suspect in the incident in Southport.

“This name is incorrect and we would urge people not to speculate on details of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.”

Where did it take place?

A large emergency service presence remains on Hart Street in Southport ( PA Wire )

What did locals see?

A local business owner, who was one of the people who called the police, said the incident in Southport was like a “scene in a horror movie”.

Colin Parry, owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, said he believed six or seven young girls had been stabbed.

He said: “It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was “traumatised” by the attack.

He said: “My daughter was in it and she was traumatised. She ran away and she’s safe.”

Eyewitness Bare Varathan, 35, who owns a corner shop on Hart Street, said he was called by a staff member who told him, “Boss, get to the shop!”

He said: “I saw seven to ten kids outside the nursery. They were injured, bleeding. They were in the road, running from the nursery.

“They had been stabbed, here, here, here, everywhere. (Mr Varathan indicated the neck, back and chest area).

“Somebody told me he had arrived in a taxi and had a knife.”

Who stopped the attack?

According to reports, personal trainer Joel Verite, 25, rushed to the aid of a woman who screamed “forget about me, there’s a fella in there stabbing kids”.

He is reported to have helped two other officers, one using a taser, to take down the suspect.

The 6ft personal trainer told Sky News: “I just opened the door to see if anyone was there I go on to the bottom of the stairs and I look up and there’s this guy there in a full tracksuit with his hood up and a knife. He didn’t realise I would be there, we looked at each other and he’s scurried off to the side.

Joel Verite hailed as a hero for confronting an attacker ( Sky News )

“All I saw was a knife and I thought there was more people in there hurting people. I’m there by myself and I just wanted to hurt him so bad but at the same time I was scared for myself. I just wanted to help. I’m screaming then because I know where he is and I’m trying to get everyone to come to the door. We were there for ten minutes but it felt like a lifetime.

He added: “Police finally turned up it was one officer he said to wait for backup because he only had one baton on him. His colleague came with a taser. These two officers go up the stairs and I’m right behind them. They tackle this guy down to the floor straight away. There was no kind of fight at all. I grabbed this girl and I start sprinting towards an ambulance... Once he was down it was kind of done but the damage had been done.

“I wish I had been able to do more to help. I feel disgusted at the entire situation.”

A helicopter lands at the scene ( EPA )

What was the motive?

Merseyside Police said that the incident is not believed to be terror-related and that the motive currently remains unclear.

What was happening in the studio at the time of the attack?

One of the events listed at the Hart Space, based on Hart Street, at the time of the stabbings was a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children in school years two to six - aged between six and 11.

A staff member at the Hart Space said there could have been as many as 25 children attending.

What have the authorities said?

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper looks at tributes near the scene in Hart Street ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “The events are just truly awful and I know the whole country is deeply shocked at what they have seen and what they have heard.

“I know I speak for everybody in the whole country in saying our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, their families, their friends and with the wider community.

“It is impossible to imagine what they are going through right now.”

Sir Keir also thanked the emergency services for their response, saying: “They have responded to an awful incident today. I want to thank them for the professionalism they have shown in doing so.”

Yvette Cooper has warned against “speculating or commenting” on the criminal investigation into the Southport attack before updates have been provided by police.

When asked whether she could provide more information, including whether the suspect was known to authorities, the Home Secretary said: “Merseyside Police are leading this extremely important and serious criminal investigation.

“This was a horrific attack and they need to be able to get on with that work, and they will provide us with updates.