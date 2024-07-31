Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Within an hour of the tragic stabbing in Southport on Monday, distressing reports had begun to emerge on social media that the victims may be young children.

The horrifying truth of the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class has now emerged, with three young girls dead while two other children remain in critical condition in hospital after suffering devastating knife wound injuries.

Two of the girls, Bebe King, aged six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, were pronounced dead shortly after the incident, while Alice Dasilva Aguiar, aged nine, died during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Click here for the latest updates.

Three young girls named Alice, Elsie and Bebe have been killed while dance teacher Leanne Lucas is in a critical condition ( PA )

One of the hero dance teachers seriously wounded trying to protect the children from the knifeman has been named locally as Leanne Lucas.

Well-wishers have said they are praying for “beautiful” and “creative” Ms Lucas, 35, said to be one of the organisers of the holiday workshop was ambushed by a knifeman.

Below we look at the victims who have been identified so far.

Bebe King, 6

Bebe King was killed in the stabbing while she attended a Taylor Swift themed dance workshop ( Merseyside Police )

The youngest victim to be named and pictured in the aftermath of Monday’s attack is Bebe King, who died after attending what had been advertised as a fun morning of making bracelets, dancing to Taylor Swift and yoga.

In a tribute, her devastated parents said: “No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe.”

A picture released by the family through Merseyside Police showed the youngster posing by pointing towards her t-shirt, while smiling at the camera.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7

Elsie Dot Stancombe was among those killed in the attack ( Merseyside Police )

Elsie Dot Stancombe has been named as one of the other victims killed by the knifeman, who died on Monday despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Floral tributes dedicated towards her have been spotted near the crime scene on Hart Street, with a picture released by her family showing her smiling in her school uniform.

Alice Aguiar, 9

Alice Aguiar died from her injuries the morning after the attack ( Facebook )

The third victim of Monday’s tragic knife attack in Southport has been named as nine-year-old Alice Aguiar.

Friends and family paid tribute to the young girl, who died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning after sustaining injuries.

Portuguese officials confirmed she is a Portuguese national living in Southport and that her parents were originally from Madeira.

A woman believed to be her auntie, Carina Aguiar, paid tribute to Alice on Facebook. Sharing a local news article about her death, she said: “Princess Alice..... rest in peace..... fly so high... and look at daddy and mommy who mourn your tender absence so much.”

Portugal’s Secretary of State for Communities, José Cesário, told broadcasters in the country: “Unfortunately, she was a child, the daughter of Portuguese parents from Madeira. She was born on 15 October 2014, aged nine. She is, in fact, one of the victims of this sad crime. The family lived in Southport.

“The parents are in a state of shock, we will continue to provide the necessary support, we are in direct contact with the girl’s aunt. The priority is to provide the necessary moral support, then it will depend on the circumstances of this family and where they want to hold the funeral.”

Leanne Lucas, 35

Leanne Lucas, 35, has been named locally as one of the heroic dance class teachers wounded while trying to protect children ( Supplied )

Dance and yoga teacher Leanne Lucas was named locally as one of two adults said to be fighting for their lives after bravely trying to defend children from the knife attack. She and a colleague are said to have helped shield up to 16 innocent children from the onslaught.

Sharing a picture of Leanne on Facebook, Sunshine Yoga wrote: “I’m absolutely devastated. Please please pray for Leanne.

“Leanne came on my training course in December. A beautiful young creative girl who was so passionate about helping children. I just can’t believe it. Please pray.”

Devastated locals told The Independent Ms Lucas is former primary school teacher. One woman who lay a floral tribute at the scene on Tuesday morning said she used to teach her granddaughter, before she left to pursue drama.

Speaking through tears, the resident, who did not wish to be named, told The Independent: “It’s just shocked the whole of Southport. It’s so sad.”

Other tributes

Emergency services workers laid flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

Tributes have flooded in, with singer Taylor Swift herself saying she was “completely in shock” at news of the incident.

In a social media post, Swift wrote: “The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock. The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families, and first responders.

“These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper also laid flowers at the police cordon on Tuesday, alongside local MP Patrick Hurley and other officials.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper left flowers at the scene ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

Eyewitnesses said they heard children and parents screaming before 13 ambulances and dozens of police rushed to the scene.

Armed police detained a 17-year-old boy and seized a knife, with one eyewitness saying the incident was like “a scene from a horror movie”.

Merseyside Police confirmed that the incident is not currently being treated as terror-related, while the motive behind the stabbings remains unclear.