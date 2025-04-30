Ed Balls and Richard Tice clash as Reform MP fails to answer question 12 times

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls and Reform UK MP Richard Tice clashed on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (30 April), after the latter failed repeatedly to give a cost estimate for nationalising British Steel.

Mr Tice said it was "cheaper" and a "lot more cost-effective", that he had an "expert" advising him, and that he has a "good idea" of the sum - but he did not provide an exact figure despite being asked several times.

At one point, after Mr Tice addressed his interviewer as "my dear Ed", Mr Balls replied: "Don't patronise me, answer the question."