A video prosecutors say shows the chopping down of the Sycamore Gap tree was played to a jury on Wednesday, 30 April.

Daniel Graham, 39, from Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, from Wigton in Cumbria, are both charged with two counts of criminal damage relating to the tree and a section of Hadrian’s Wall it fell on on the night of 27 September 2023.

At their trial at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, police analyst Amy Sutherland introduced a video to jurors which apparently shows the moment the tree was felled.

She said it was taken from a phone which was taken from Mr Graham’s jacket pocket.

Ms Sutherland told the court that, according to the metadata, it was filmed at the coordinates for Sycamore Gap.