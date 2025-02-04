Watch live: Lucy Letby lawyers reveal 'new medical evidence' in news conference

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Watch live as a lawyer for convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby presents what he says is "new medical evidence" in her case on Tuesday, 4 January.

The 35-year-old, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

The babies were attacked by various means while the defendant worked as a nurse on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Analysis conducted by a “blue riband committee” of 14 neonatalogists will be revealed at a press conference in London.

Retired medic Dr Shoo Lee, who co-authored a 1989 academic paper on air embolism in babies which featured prominently in Letby’s 10-month trial, is among those on the panel.

Dr Lee founded the Canadian Neonatal Network which includes 27 hospitals and 16 universities.

He told The Sunday Times that he believed his findings on skin discolouration were misinterpreted by the prosecution.

The newspaper also reported that it was understood the expert panel had found alternative causes of death for a “large number” of the babies who featured in the trial.

Lawyers for Letby are planning to apply to the independent Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice and can refer cases back to the Court of Appeal for consideration.

Tory former minister Sir David Davis, who last week used justice questions in the House of Commons to raise concerns on behalf of Letby’s legal team, will chair Tuesday’s panel and the former nurse’s barrister, Mark McDonald, will also be present.