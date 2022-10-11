For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies searched for one of the infant’s parents on Facebook hours after killing the five-day-old boy by injecting air into his stomach through a nose tube, a court has heard.

Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies at a hospital neonatal unit – killed the baby boy, child C, only six days after murdering for the first time, jurors have been told.

The timings suggested that Letby’s search for child C’s parents on Facebook was “one of the first things she did when waking up".

Letby, 32, has denied murdering five boys and two girls and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She is alleged to have tried to murder some of the babies multiple times.

Letby’s first alleged murder, of child A, is said to have happened on June 8 2015, with the nurse is accused of injecting air into the boy’s bloodstream and similarly attacking his twin sister, child B, causing her to collapse.

On the second day of the prosecution opening at Manchester Crown Court, Nick Johnson KC told the court that child C died because the air injected into his stomach made him unable to breathe and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The boy was born prematurely at 30 weeks on June 10, 2015, weighing only 800 grams, and despite going into intensive care was in good condition. On the night shift on June 13 and into the next day, Letby was working but child C was in the care of another nurse.

Child C’s nurse was at a nursing station when the baby’s monitor sounded an alarm at about 11.15pm. When she got to his room, Letby was stood by his incubator – the third time in the space of a week after a baby had collapsed, showing the defendant’s alleged "constant malevolent presence", jurors heard. Letby is said to have told the other nurse: "He’s going. He’s going."

Mr Johnson said Letby sent a text message to an off-duty colleague saying she wanted to be in child C’s room as it would be "cathartic – in other words, would help her wellbeing – to see a living baby in the space previously occupied by a dead baby – child A – but she had been put in another room."

Despite several hours of resuscitation attempts, child C was pronounced dead at 5.58am on June 14.

A review by a medical expert said "the only feasible mechanism" for the air in his body, which caused his collapse, was someone deliberately injecting it through his nose tube. Mr Johnson said an independent pathologist who reviewed the case concluded child C died because his breathing became compromised and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Mr Johnson told jurors: "If you are trying to murder a child in a neonatal unit, it is a fairly effective way of doing it. It doesn’t really leave much trace."

He said on the afternoon of June 14, 2015 – hours after child C died – the defendant searched on Facebook for the baby’s parents. Mr Johnson suggested that from the timings, this was "one of the first things she did when waking up" after she had finished her shift at about 8am.

“Lucy Letby was the only person working on the night shift when child C died who had also been working on either of the shifts when child A died and his twin sister Child B collapsed,” he added.

The trial continues.

Press Association contributed to this report