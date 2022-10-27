Murder-accused nurse said death of second baby was ‘all a bit much’, court told

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nurse Lucy Letby told a colleague it was “all a bit much” after allegedly murdering a second baby.

The 32-year-old is accused of killing the premature baby, known as Child C, days after killing Child A and attempting to murder his twin sister, Child B, in June 2015.

Her trial at Manchester Crown Court has heard that Child C, who weighed 800 grams (1lb 12oz), collapsed while Letby was on a night shift and died just before 6am on June 14.

On Thursday, the jury was shown messages Letby sent to friends after finishing her shift that morning.

In a message to colleague Jennifer Jones-Key she said: “Sorry if I was off, just wasn’t a great start to the shift but sadly it got worse.”

She went on to say: “I was struggling to accept what happened to (Child A). Now we’ve lost (Child C) overnight and it’s all a bit much.”

She described the death as “so sad and cruel” and told Ms Jones-Key: “I just keep seeing them both. No-one should have to see and do the things we do. It’s heart-breaking.”

She added: “It’s not about me or anyone else, it’s those poor parents who have to walk away without their baby. It’s so unbelievably sad.”

Letby also messaged her mother, Susan, that morning and said: “We lost a little one overnight. Very unexpected and sad.”

She told her mother the baby only weighed 800 grams and was being looked after by “new girl” Sophie Ellis, who was “devastated”.

Mrs Letby replied: “We are so proud of you, love you.”

Letby later messaged Ms Ellis and told her: “We are a good team and we’ll get through. You did so, so well.”

She messaged another colleague to tell her about the death of Child C and said: “All happened very quickly.”

She went on to say: “There are no words, it’s been awful.”

Just before 4pm on the day of Child C’s death, Letby searched his parents’ names on Facebook, the court heard.

The jury was told that later that month another baby, Child D, died on the unit.

On June 30, Letby and a colleague exchanged messages about the condition of Child B.

Her colleague said: “There’s something odd about that night and the other three that went so suddenly.”

Letby replied: “What do you mean?”

She added: “Well (Child C) was tiny obviously compromised in utero, (Child D) septic. It’s (Child A) I can’t get my head around.”

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and dead children allegedly attacked by Letby, and also prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.