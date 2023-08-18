Families of Letby’s victims ‘heartbroken’ and ‘angry’ as nurse is convicted

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The families of Lucy Letby’s victims have said they are “heartbroken, devasted, angry and feel numb” after the nurse was found guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others.

Letby, 33, was convicted of carrying out the attacks at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016.

A statement from the families was read outside Manchester Crown Court on Friday after the jury in her trial was discharged, having also found her not guilty of two counts of attempted murder and failing to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder.

Speaking on behalf of the families, Janet Moore, family liaison co-ordinator, said: “Words cannot effectively explain how we’re feeling at this moment in time. We are quite simply stunned.

“To lose a baby is a heart-breaking experience no parent should ever have to go through, but to lose a baby or to have a baby harmed in these particular circumstances is unimaginable.

“Over the past seven to eight years we’ve had to go through a long and torturous emotional journey.

“From losing our precious newborns and grieving their loss, seeing our children who survived, some of whom are still suffering today, to being told years later that their death or collapse might be suspicious. Nothing can prepare you for that news.”

“Today, justice has been served and the nurse who should have been caring for our babies has been found guilty of harming them.

“But this justice will not take away from the extreme hurt, anger and distress that we have all had to experience.

“Some families did not receive the verdict that they expected and, therefore, it is a bittersweet result.

“We are heartbroken, devastated, angry and feel numb.

“We may never truly know why this happened.”

In the statement, the families expressed their gratitude to jurors for sitting through 145 days of “gruelling” evidence.

They also thanked medical experts, consultants, doctors and nursing staff who came to give evidence during the trial, which they described as “extremely harrowing and distressing” at times to listen to.

“The search for the truth has remained at the forefront of everyone’s minds and we will forever be grateful for this,” they said.

Yvonne Agnew from law firm Slater and Gordon, representing two of the families, said: “While today marks the conclusion of this trial, it is not the end of our search for answers and our fight for justice for our clients.”

She said they were “determined” that lessons were learnt by the Countess of Chester Hospital, the NHS and the wider medical profession.

Medical negligence lawyer Tim Annett from Irwin Mitchell, also representing parents of Lucy Letby’s victims, said: “Nothing will ever make up for what’s happened, but lessons need to be learned about the early recognition of serious and avoidable harm, and ensuring appropriate steps are taken to avoid or minimise the risk of further harm, especially for the most vulnerable patients such as babies.”

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children who were the subject of the allegations.