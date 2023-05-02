For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A nurse accused of multiple murders and attempted murders of babies broke down in court as she told a jury she had not harmed any children.

Seven months on from the start of her trial at Manchester Crown Court, Lucy Letby, 33, entered the witness box on Tuesday to give evidence.

She is alleged to have murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder another five boys and five girls, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby giving evidence in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (PA)

The prosecution says Letby was a “constant malevolent presence” in their care at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.

It is said she used various means to target the infants, including injections of air into their system and insulin poisoning.

Letby, wearing a black top and black trousers, walked from the dock and across the courtroom to answer the allegations as her defence case started.

Several rows behind, her parents, John Letby, 76, and Susan Letby, 62, looked on - as did family members of the alleged victims on the other side of the public gallery.

Her barrister, Ben Myers KC, asked her: “Over the period of 2015 and 2016 we are looking at the babies on this indictment, could you put a figure on the number of babies you cared for in that period?"

Letby said: “It would be hundreds.”

Mr Myers said: “Did you care for them?”

Letby said: “Yes.”

Asked if she ever wanted to hurt any of them, she said: “No, that's completely against being what a nurse is.”

The neonatal unit in the hospital where Lucy Letby is alleged to have murdered seven babies (Manchester Crown Court)

She added: “Because I have always prided myself on being very competent and, potentially, I was not competent, it really affected me and I was taken away from the job I loved.

“It was life-changing, in that moment I was taken away from the support system I had on the unit, I was put in a role I did not enjoy and I had to pretend it was voluntary. It made me question everything about myself.”

Letby said she was first informed she was being blamed for the deaths of babies in a letter from the Royal College of Nursing in September 2016.

Ben Myers KC, defending, asked how this made her feel.

Letby replied: “It was sickening. I just could not believe it. It was devastating. I don’t think you could be accused of anything worse than that.”

The nurse said she was “devastated” when she was removed from clinical duties. She said she was prescribed anti-depressants by her GP, which she is still taking.

“How bad did the negative feelings get?” Mr Myers asked.

Letby said she always wanted to work with children (Supplied)

Letby replied: “There were times when I did not want to live. I thought of killing myself.”

Mr Myers said: “Had you done anything wrong?”

Letby replied: “No.”

Mr Myers said: “Then why did you think of killing yourself?”

Letby replied: “Because of what was being inferred.”

Referring to a Post-it note found in Letby’s home, Mr Myers asked: “You wrote 'I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough'. Had you done something intentionally to harm or kill them?”

Letby replied: “No.”

Mr Myers said: “Why did you think you may not be good enough?”

A diary, along with a Post-it note found inside, recovered from a chest of drawers at Letby’s home (PA)

The defendant said: “Because that was the suggestion throughout ... that I had been removed from the unit, that I had done something wrong. That was what was being insinuated to me.”

Mr Myers said: “You wrote 'I am evil I did this'. Why?”

Letby said: “Because I felt at the time I had done something wrong and I thought I'm such an awful, evil person ... that I had made mistakes and not known.”

Mr Myers asked: “What did you thought you had done?”

Letby said: “That somehow I had been incompetent and I had done something wrong to affect these babies. I felt I must be responsible in some way.”

She said she studied her nursing degree at the University of Chester and was the “first person in her family to go to university”.

During her studies she went on numerous work placements, she said, with the majority at the Countess of Chester Hospital, either on the children's ward or the neo-natal unit.

Letby said she qualified as a Band 5 nurse in September 2011.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Letby, from Hereford, denies all the allegations.

The trial continues.