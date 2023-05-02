✕ Close Police search home of Lucy Letby after eight babies murdered at Countess of Chester Hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A nurse accused of killing several babies and attempted to murder others has taken the stand for the first time.

Lucy Letby, 32, is giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court where she faces allegations of killing seven babies and attempting to murdering 10 other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

The nurse broke down in tears in the witness box after being asked how she’s coping with her situation.

Becoming emotional, she responded: “Everything about me and about my life, and the hopes I had for the future, everything is just gone.”

Letby, wearing black trousers and a black top, said she always wanted to work with children adding that harming babies was “completely against everything being a nurse is”

She said the first became aware that she was being held responsible for a number of baby deaths in September 2016. She said the moment was “sickening”. She says there were times when she didn’t want to live.