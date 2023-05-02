Lucy Letby trial – live: Nurse accused of killing babies cries as she gives evidence for first time
The nurse is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 other infants
A nurse accused of killing several babies and attempted to murder others has taken the stand for the first time.
Lucy Letby, 32, is giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court where she faces allegations of killing seven babies and attempting to murdering 10 other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.
The nurse broke down in tears in the witness box after being asked how she’s coping with her situation.
Becoming emotional, she responded: “Everything about me and about my life, and the hopes I had for the future, everything is just gone.”
Letby, wearing black trousers and a black top, said she always wanted to work with children adding that harming babies was “completely against everything being a nurse is”
She said the first became aware that she was being held responsible for a number of baby deaths in September 2016. She said the moment was “sickening”. She says there were times when she didn’t want to live.
The court is taking a short break for 15 minutes.
Letby describes being arrested: ‘It was traumatising’
Lucy Letby told the court about the three times she was arrested by police on suspicion of murder and attempted murder of babies.
She described her arrests as “traumatising” and “the scariest thing I have ever been through”, and said she had now been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
She says she is now very sensitive to any noise, any unexpected change. She gets startled. She says she has been diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) in direct relation to the arrests.
When Letby was arrested for the third time she was taken into custody.
She says she makes a three hour round trip to court each day.
Letby questioned on Post-it notes saying ‘I am evil'
Letby is now being asked about notes found in her home where she wrote “I am evil” and “I did this.”
Defence barrister Ben Meyers KC asked about a part of the note which reads “I'm not good enough,” Letby says that was “the overwhelming thought I had about myself at the time, that I wasn't good enough”.
“Had you actually done anything wrong to hurt any babies?” Mr Meyers asks.
“No.”
Letby says her mental state was “not good at all” at the time.
Mr Meyers refers to a different part of the note which reads “I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough.”
“When you say kill them on purpose does that mean you've gone and done something intentionally?”
“No.”
Asked what she meant, Letby says: “That I haven't been good enough and that I've somehow failed in my duties and my competencies.”
Letby says she wrote the note because “I was struggling... this was a way of me expressing how I felt at the time that I wasn't able to say to anyone else.”
Letby describes ‘devastation’ of being removed from clinical role during investigation into deaths
Lucy Letby says she was “devastated” at being put in a non-clinical role while an investigation into increased baby deaths on the hospital's neonatal unit took place.
She says she “always prided myself on being very competent and potentially I haven't been competent.”
“Being taken away from the job I loved was very difficult,” she tells the court.
Letby says she first became aware that she was being held responsible for a number of baby deaths in September 2016.
She said the moment was “sickening”.
“I don’t think you can be accused of anything worse than that.”
She says there were times when she didn't want to live.
Hurting babies 'completely against everything being a nurse is'
Letby said she studied her nursing degree at the University of Chester and was the “first person in her family to go to university”.
During her studies she went on numerous work placements, she said, with the majority at the Countess of Chester Hospital, either on the children's ward or the neo-natal unit.
Letby said she qualified as a Band 5 nurse in September 2011.
Her barrister, Ben Myers KC, said: “Over the period of 2015 and 2016 we are looking at the and the babies on this indictment, could you put a figure on the number of babies you cared for in that period?”
Letby said: “It would be hundreds.”
Mr Myers said: “Did you care for them?”
Letby said: “Yes.”
Asked if she ever wanted to hurt any of them, she said: “No, that's completely against being what a nurse is.”
Letby breaks down in tears in witness box
Letby has begun crying in the witness box minutes into giving evidence.
She says “my job was my life” and “my whole world was stopped”.
Asked how hard it is to cope “with what you're being accused of”, Letby says “everything has changed”.
“Everything about me, my hopes for the future, has changed... I've been remanded in prison since November 2020. I've been in four different prisons.”
Letby says she ‘always wanted to work with children’
Letby, wearing black trousers and a black top, was flanked by two female prison officers.
Several rows behind, her parents, John, 76, and Susan, 62, looked on - as did family members of the alleged victims on the other side of the public gallery.
She started her evidence by confirming some personal details with her barrister, Ben Myers - her name and date of birth.
Letby said she grew up in Hereford with her mother and father. Asked when it was she first wanted to be a nurse, she replied: “I have always wanted to work with children.”
She told the court she chose A-levels to take “which would best support that career”.
Lucy Letby takes the stand
Seven months on from the start of her trial at Manchester Crown Court, Lucy Letby, 33, entered the witness box on Tuesday to give evidence in her defence.
She is alleged to have murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder another five boys and five girls, between June 2015 and June 2016.
Letby, from Hereford, denies all the offences said to have taken place at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.
