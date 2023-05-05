Lucy Letby trial – live: Nurse accused of killing babies takes to stand for second day
Nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls
A nurse accused of killing seven babies and attempting to murder 10 infants is taking the stand for the second day of evidence.
Lucy Letby, 32, is giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court where she faces allegations of killing seven babies and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.
The nurse broke down in tears in the witness box earlier this week after being asked how she’s coping with her situation. She has also been questioned about a Post-it note found in her home with the message “I am evil, I did this.”
Asked by defence barrister Ben Meyers KC about a part of the note which reads “I’m not good enough,” Letby said that it was “the overwhelming thought I had about myself at the time, that I wasn’t good enough”.
“Had you actually done anything wrong to hurt any babies?” Mr Meyers asked. She replied “No.”
Letby denies all the allegations against her.
Lucy Letby takes to the stand for the second day of evidence at Manchester Crown Court
A nurse accused of killing seven babies and attempting to murder 10 infants is taking the stand for the second day of evidence.
Lucy Letby, 32, is giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court where she faces allegations of killing seven babies and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.
The nurse broke down in tears in the witness box earlier this week after being asked how she’s coping with her situation. She has also been questioned about a Post-it note found in her home with the message “I am evil, I did this.”
Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering babies ‘wrote note saying “I killed them on purpose”’
A nurse accused of multiple murders of babies wept in the dock as photographs of her bedroom were shown in court.
Lucy Letby cried as the images were displayed during her trial at Manchester Crown Court. Jurors heard that a number of Post-it notes were found in her diary, including one saying “I am evil I did this”.
The 33 year-old was first arrested in July 2018 on suspicion of attacking infants in her care – two years after she worked her last shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.
Letby was moved by health chiefs to the hospital’s risk and patient safety office after consultants raised concerns about her “common link” to numerous collapses of patients at the unit.
Nurse accused of murdering babies ‘wrote note saying “I killed them on purpose”’
Neo-natal nurse Lucy Letby cried as images of her bedroom were shown to jurors during trial
Lucy Letby: Inside the neonatal unit of hospital where nurse is accused of killing babies
In case you missed it...
Images and footage inside the hospital where nurse Lucy Letby is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 more were shown to the jury yesterday.
The jury at Manchester Crown Court viewed footage and pictures of the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital as they heard details of where a baby known only as Child E died.
It was the same ward where Baby F was allegedly harmed by Letby and survived, during what the prosecution say was a year-long series of murders and attempted murders from June 2015 to 2016.
The footage showed four incubators in a large room where premature babies are treated, which is known as Nursery One.
Inside neonatal unit of hospital where nurse Lucy Letby accused of killing babies
The nurse allegedly told a colleague the death of a newborn on her night shift ‘could have happened to any baby’
Nurse Lucy Letby photographed sympathy card for baby she is accused of killing, court told
In case you missed it...
Nurse Lucy Letby photographed a sympathy card sent to the grieving parents of a baby girl to remember her “kind words”, a court has heard.
Letby, 33, captured the image of the card on her mobile phone ahead of the youngster’s funeral, Manchester Crown Court was told.
She is accused of murdering the prematurely-born infant, known as Child I, in the early hours of October 23 2015, which the Crown say was the fourth attempt to take her life.
Letby is alleged to have murdered seven babies and attempted to murder 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.
Nurse photographed sympathy card for baby she is accused of killing, court told
Lucy Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder another 10 at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit
Nurse accused of baby murders wrote note saying ‘I killed them on purpose’
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies told police “everything had got on top of me” when she wrote a note saying: “I killed them on purpose.”
On a Post-it note, Lucy Letby wrote: “I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them.”
She added “I am a horrible evil person” and in capital letters “I am evil I did this”.
Letby, 33, is on trial at Manchester Crown Court, where she also faces allegations she attempted to murder 10 other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.
On Thursday, jurors were read more excerpts from police interviews with the defendant following her arrest.
Nurse accused of baby murders wrote note saying ‘I killed them on purpose’
Lucy Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder another 10 at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit
Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering babies ‘thought of killing herself’ over allegations
A nurse accused of multiple murders and attempted murders of babies broke down in court as she told a jury she had not harmed any children.
Seven months on from the start of her trial at Manchester Crown Court, Lucy Letby, 33, entered the witness box on Tuesday to give evidence.
She is alleged to have murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder another five boys and five girls, between June 2015 and June 2016.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Nurse accused of murdering babies ‘thought of killing herself’ over allegations
Lucy Letby said she always wanted to work with children
Welcome...
...to our liveblog where we will keep you updated as trial of Lucy Letby continues today at Manchester Crown Court.