A nurse accused of killing seven babies and attempting to murder 10 infants is taking the stand for the second day of evidence.

Lucy Letby, 32, is giving evidence at Manchester Crown Court where she faces allegations of killing seven babies and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

The nurse broke down in tears in the witness box earlier this week after being asked how she’s coping with her situation. She has also been questioned about a Post-it note found in her home with the message “I am evil, I did this.”

Asked by defence barrister Ben Meyers KC about a part of the note which reads “I’m not good enough,” Letby said that it was “the overwhelming thought I had about myself at the time, that I wasn’t good enough”.

“Had you actually done anything wrong to hurt any babies?” Mr Meyers asked. She replied “No.”

Letby denies all the allegations against her.