Lucy Letby trial: What are the charges against nurse accused of baby murders?
Letby denies murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others during course of her work on neonatal unit at Countess of Chester Hospital
The jury in the trial of murder-accused Lucy Letby is still deliberating verdicts on the 22 charges the nurse faces.
After a female juror was discharged for personal reasons last week, the remaining seven women and four men were given a majority direction by Mr Justice Goss at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday.
The trial judge told the jury he would accept verdicts upon which at least 10 of them agree on the 15th day of their deliberations, which have so far lasted more than 76 hours.
Letby, 33, from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and trying to murder 10 others during the course of her work on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
She has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of murder and 15 counts of attempted murder between June 2015 and June 2016.
Below, we outline each of the charges Letby is facing:
Count 1
Charged with murder of Baby A on 8 June, 2015.
Count 2
Charged with attempted murder of Baby B between 8 June and 11 June, 2015.
Count 3
Charged with murder of Baby C on 14 June, 2015.
Count 4
Charged with murder of Baby D on 22 June, 2015.
Count 5
Charged with murder of Baby E on 4 August, 2015.
Count 6
Charged with attempted murder of Baby F on 5 August, 2015.
Count 7
Charged with attempted murder of Baby G on 7 September, 2015.
Count 8
Charged with attempted murder of Baby G on 21 September, 2015.
Count 9
Charged with attempted murder of Baby G on 21 September, 2015.
Count 10
Charged with attempted murder of Baby H on 26 September, 2015.
Count 11
Charged with attempted murder of Baby H on 27 September, 2015.
Count 12
Charged with murder of Baby I on 23 October, 2015.
Count 13
Charged with attempted murder of Baby J on 27 November, 2015.
Count 14
Charged with attempted murder of Baby K on 17 February, 2015.
Count 15
Charged with attempted murder of Baby L on 9 April, 2016.
Count 16
Charged with attempted murder of Baby M on 9 April, 2016.
Count 17
Charged with attempted murder of Baby N on 3 June, 2016.
Count 18
Charged with attempted murder of Baby N on 15 June, 2016.
Count 19
Charged with attempted murder of Baby N on 15 June, 2016.
Count 20
Charged with murder of Baby O on 23 June, 2016.
Count 21
Charged with murder of Baby P on 24 June, 2016.
Count 22
Charged with attempted murder of Baby Q on 25 June, 2016.