Lucy Letby news – latest: Hospital bosses ‘should be investigated for corporate manslaughter’
Former consultants urge police to take action as questions remain about why Lucy Letby was not stopped earlier
Police footage shows neonatal unit in hospital where Lucy Letby worked
The prosecution’s lead medical expert in the Lucy Letby case has said hospital executives who failed to act on concerns about the serial killer nurse should be investigated for corporate manslaughter.
Serial killer, Letby, 33, was convicted of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
Retired consultant paediatrician Dewi Evans says he will write to Cheshire Constabulary to ask it to investigate hospital bosses for corporate manslaughter and criminal negligence, the Observer reported.
Dr Evans was tasked by Cheshire Police to look at a series of collapses on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
He said: “I think this is a matter that demands an investigation into corporate manslaughter. The police should also investigate the [hospital] in relation to criminal negligence.”
It comes as the former chair of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust claimed that the board was “misled” by hospital executives.
Sir Duncan Nichol said the board was told there was “no criminal activity pointing to any one individual” despite concerns, BBC News reported.
‘We stand by her’: Lucy Letby’s friend claims killing ‘not in her nature’ in interview filmed before verdict
A friend of Lucy Letby has revealed that her friends have ‘stood by her’ and ‘won’t believe she’s guilty until she says she is’, in revelations taken from BBC‘s Panorama - which was filmed before her guilty verdict.
In the programme, Dawn, who met Letby at secondary school, described the nurse as ‘goofy’ and ‘kind’.
“It is the most out of character accusation that you could ever put against Lucy”, she said.
“Think of your most kind gentle soft friend and think that they’re being accused of harming babies.”
‘We stand by her’: Lucy Letby’s friend supports nurse in interview before verdict
Lucy Letby motive: Why did serial killer nurse murder seven babies?
Nurse Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital in a rare case that has shocked the nation.
An independent inquiry has been set up to understand how Letby was able to carry out the killings and attempt six others before being reported to the police.
The reasons why Letby, a neonatal nurse, committed the murders may never be fully understood, although prosecutors and other experts told jurors during her trial of several possible motivations.
Here, The Independent takes a look at some of the main theories discussed in court.
Prosecutors put forward several possible motives as to why Letby murdered babies
Police urged to probe Lucy Letby hospital bosses for corporate manslaughter
Hospital executives who failed to act on concerns about serial killer nurse Lucy Letby should be investigated for corporate manslaughter, the prosecution’s lead medical expert has said.
Retired consultant paediatrician Dewi Evans says he will write to Cheshire Constabulary to ask it to investigate “grossly negligent” bosses for not acting on fears about Letby while she was on a killing spree, the Observer reported.
Bosses also blamed other NHS services for a number of the unexplained deaths – and in a review in May 2016 said there was “no evidence whatsoever against [Letby] other than coincidence”, the newspaper reported.
Hospital executives were ‘grossly negligent’ for not acting on complaints about the killer nurse with greater urgency, it has been claimed.
Another consultant, Dr Ravi Jayaram, continued to express concerns to management as more sudden and unexpected collapses followed.
Both consultants spoke of hospital executives’ reluctance to involve the police for fear of damaging the trust’s reputation.
Dr Evans was tasked by Cheshire Police to look at a series of collapses on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
He said that bosses could have helped to avert three murders if they acted with greater urgency on concerns.
He told the Observer: “They were grossly negligent.
“I shall write to Cheshire police and ask them, from what I have heard following the end of the trial, that I believe that we should now investigate a number of managerial people in relation to issues of corporate manslaughter.
“I think this is a matter that demands an investigation into corporate manslaughter.”
Dr Evans said the police should also investigate the hospital in “relation to criminal negligence”.
He added: “Failing to act was grossly irresponsible - let’s make it as clear as that.
“We are talking about a serious emergency. It’s grossly irresponsible.”
The prosecution’s lead medical expert in the Lucy Letby case has said hospital executives who failed to act on concerns about the serial killer nurse should be investigated for corporate manslaughter.
Retired consultant paediatrician Dewi Evans says he will write to Cheshire Constabulary to ask it to investigate “grossly negligent” bosses for not acting on fears about Letby while she was on a killing spree, the Observer reported.
Bosses also blamed other NHS services for a number of the unexplained deaths - and in a review in May 2016 said there was “no evidence whatsoever against [Letby] other than coincidence”, the newspaper reported.
Letby, 33, was convicted on Friday of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more during her shifts on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.
Consultants who raised concerns about Letby as far back as 2015 have said babies could have been saved if hospital management had listened and acted sooner.
The Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit head consultant, Dr Stephen Brearey, first raised Letby‘s association with an increase in baby collapses in June 2015.
He told the Guardian that deaths could arguably have been avoided from as early as February 2016 if executives had “responded appropriately” to an urgent meeting request from concerned doctors.
Police were only contacted in 2017.
Families of Lucy Letby victims complain government-ordered probe ‘inadequate'
Attorneys representing the families of two victims of Lucy Letby have expressed dissatisfaction with the independent inquiry commissioned by the government.
In a joint statement Richard Scorer, head of abuse law and public inquiries, and Yvonne Agnew, head of clinical negligence Cardiff, at law firm Slater and Gordon, said: “The inquiry announced by the Department of Health is inadequate.
“As a non-statutory inquiry, it does not have the power to compel witnesses to provide evidence or production of documents and must rely on the goodwill of those involved to share their testimony. This is not good enough. The failings here are very serious and an inquiry needs to have a statutory basis to have real teeth.
“An inquiry also needs to look at why the NHS’s ‘duty of candour’ seems to have failed in this case, with hospital managers seemingly prioritising the hospital’s reputation above child safety.
“We do not believe that ‘duty of candour’ is an adequate substitute for a proper mandatory reporting regime, and any inquiry needs to examine this issue properly as failings here could be replicated elsewhere in the NHS.”
NHS whistleblowers are ‘treated like the problem’ - doctors’ union
Leading medics have said that NHS whistleblowers are “treated like the problem”, after it emerged that doctors who raised concerns about killer nurse Lucy Letby were forced to apologise to her.
The Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) has called for reform of the disciplinary system to ensure that employees who voice concerns about issues are shielded from negative repercussions.
The association emphasised that patients should not be put in harm’s way due to managerial tendencies to suppress issues and safeguard reputations.
These remarks arise in the wake of revelations that a significant number of staff had voiced worries about Letby’s conduct during her year-long spree of killings at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
Despite alerts from senior doctors within the neonatal unit, appropriate action was not taken, and the decision to involve the police was delayed by several months.
Families of Lucy Letby’s victims demand full public inquiry into serial killer nurse
The grieving families of Lucy Letby’s victims have demanded the government orders a full independent public inquiry into how the nurse was able to go on a prolonged killing spree at a neonatal unit.
The families join senior doctors and MPs who want the inquiry upgraded, amid fears it lacks the powers needed to unearth potential evidence of a cover-up at the Countess of Chester Hospital, and prevent a similar horror from ever unfolding in the NHS again.
Health secretary Steve Barclay announced an independent inquiry on Friday after Letby was found guilty of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others in the hospital where she worked between June 2015 and June 2016.
Families of Lucy Letby’s victims demand full public inquiry into serial killer nurse
One of the doctors instrumental in finally stopping Letby’s heinous campaign demanded NHS bosses be forced to ‘acknowledge that their actions potentially facilitated a mass-murderer’
