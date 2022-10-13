For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at a neonatal unit wrote on a post-it note found by police at her home, “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough”, a court has heard.

Lucy Letby, 32, has denied murdering five boys and two girls and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She is alleged to have tried to kill some of the babies more than once.

Concluding the prosecution opening at Manchester Crown Court, Nick Johnson KC said “interesting items” were found after the arrest and police search of Letby’s house.

Court artist’s sketch of murder-accused nurse Lucy Letby in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “I have already told you that the police found a large quantity of hospital paperwork relating to many of the children whose deaths and collapses you are now considering.

“They also found some other interesting items. There were some Post-it notes with closely-written words, some of which included the names of some of her colleagues.

“On some of the notes were phrases like as ‘Why/how has this happened – what process has led to this current situation.

“‘What allegations have been made and by who? Do they have written evidence to support their comments?’

“In her writings, she expressed frustration at the fact that she was not being allowed back on to the neo-natal unit and wrote, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong and they have no evidence, so why have I had to hide away?’

“And notes also expressed concern for the long-term effects of what she feared was being alleged against her and there are also many protestations of innocence.

“But I want to show you one note in particular.”

Letby worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital (Supplied)

Highlighting a yellow post-it note shown on TV screens to the jury, Mr Johnson focused on some of the words written by Letby. Mr Johnson said: “She wrote, ‘I don’t deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough’. ‘I am a horrible evil person’ and in capital letters, ‘I AM EVIL I DID THIS’.”

Mr Johnson added: “Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case. Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence.”

The trial continues.

Press Association contributed to this report